Sean Hannity blasts Bloomberg 'stop and frisk' comments: 'It's alarming, it's revealing'

Sean Hannity ripped Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg after audio of him defending "stop and frisk" and making other controversial comments about minorities resurfaced this week.

"It's alarming. It's revealing," Hannity said Tuesday on his television program. "In fact, it is so bad some in his own party are now accusing him of actually being a racist."

In an audio clip of the 2015 speech Bloomberg gave to the Aspen Institute, the billionaire acknowledged that "stop and frisk" targeted minority "kids" whom cops must throw "up against the wall" to disarm. The Aspen Times reported at the time that Bloomberg representatives asked the Institute not to distribute footage of his appearance.

"Ninety-five percent of murders- murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops," he said. "They are male, minorities, [aged] 16-25. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city ... And that's where the real crime is. You've got to get the guns out of the hands of people that are getting killed."

Hannity blasted the billionaire for his comments.

"I can tell you that it is a fact that people of all races commit crimes in New York and New York City specifically, but apparently not, according to Bloomberg," Hannity said. "Is this not the definitive definition of ... racial profiling?"

The host then ripped Democrats for using identity politics as a tactic.

"As you can see, the Democratic Party, well, they really seem to only care about race, gender when they can use it to club their opponents," Hannity said. "For them, it seems to be nothing more than a sad, divisive, predictable political tactic. Year after year after year."

Hannity commended President Trump for his unifying message and for his policies and their impact on minorities.

"That's the kind of hope and change that Democrats constantly promised," Hannity said. "But it was President Trump that actually delivered that."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.