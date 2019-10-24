Mayor Bill de Blasio ignoring New York City fourth-graders asking for a school, critic says

All Success Academy children are asking for is a middle school, the founder and CEO of Success Academy Schools, Eva Moskowitz, said Wednesday.

Hundreds of charter school students flocked to the steps of New York City Hall this week to confront Mayor Bill de Blasio over his two-year-old pledge to make room for them at a middle school.

The 200 Success Academy fourth-graders from the borough of Queens are without seats for the next school year. Their concern is that if the mayor doesn't make good on his promise, they'll be forced back into their local public schools.

As the demonstrations drew to a close, the mayor exited his vehicle just feet away.

With students loudly chanting, "Kids before politics," the former 2020 presidential candidate averted his eyes and ambled into the building.

Moskowitz told "The Story's" host Martha MacCallum that Success Academy students are among the highest-performing in their area.

At Success Academy Rosedale, 99 percent of students passed their math examinations and 96 percent passed English. At their Far Rockaway location, 94 percent passed math and 84 percent passed English.

Mayoral spokeswoman Jane Meyer claimed that he is committed to engaging the community.

"The mayor understands the power of grassroots movements and supports the right of New Yorkers to make their voices heard on issues that matter," she said.

Moskowitz isn't buying it.

"Well, he's been claiming that for 33 months," she told MacCallum. "You know, kids grow older and we've known that they were going to need a middle school. So, for 33 months we've been on our hands and knees saying, 'Give these really high-performing kids of color a school.' So, I don't believe him."

"They're No. 1 in the state of New York and yet we have to fight this mayor for space every single year," she said exasperatedly.

"I say it's political," said Moskowitz.

"The mayor has been working on behalf of the unions, and the unions have their place. But, the mayor's supposed to work on behalf of the children and teaching and learning and he has refused to do so," she said.