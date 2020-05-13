Sen. Blackburn: Obama's DOJ carried out a 'taxpayer-funded conspiracy' against Flynn, Trump

Sen. Marsha Blackburn accused the Obama-era Department of Justice and the FBI of carrying out what was tantamount to a "taxpayer-funded conspiracy" against former Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

Appearing Tuesday on "Fox News @ Night" with host Shannon Bream, Blackburn, R-Tenn., said that she was a little surprised to hear that U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan had issued an order indicating he would soon accept "friend of the court" submissions in the case after the Justice Department motioned to drop the charge.

Sullivan had previously refused to hear amicus briefs in the case.

"We all know a few things about this. We know somebody cooked up this plot, somebody gave an order, somebody did the dirty work. Michael Flynn paid a price. The Trump administration paid a price," Blackburn remarked.

"And, the American taxpayer has footed the bill and they are saying, 'OK, tell me about this. Who did this? Where is fairness in this? And, how did we ever get here?'" she continued. "We know that this made its way to the Oval Office. There was a meeting in the Oval Office. Obama and Biden were there. And, people want to know: who knew what when? Who did what?"

"And, I found the judge's comments and his action to be very unfortunate," she stated.

Blackburn told Bream that it was time to uncover answers surrounding those involved in the Flynn investigation and whether or not former vice president Joe Biden was involved in any of the decision-making processes.

"People do want to know what happened and who decided to do this unmasking and who all was unmasked," she pointed out. "Who all were they going in and revealing information? Who was the briefer? Not only who was the unmasker, but who was the briefer to the president since he seemed to know so much about this?"

"I look forward to being able to bring some daylight to this so that the American people will know what happened when you had basically a taxpayer-funded conspiracy that got carried out by the Obama DOJ and FBI," Blackburn concluded. "And, the taxpayers' money was used to fund all of that."