Sen. Marsha Blackburn rips Fauci, Big Tech and the media for working to 'silence' Wuhan lab theory

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., slammed Dr. Fauci, Big Tech, and the media on Thursday for working together in 2020 to shut down discussion of the possibility that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institue of Virology in China.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: When you look through this correspondence in these emails from Dr. Fauci to his staff, his concerns over gain of function research, his tendency to work with Mark Zuckerberg to create a PR campaign where he would cherry-pick facts and details, the way he has been for things and then against things, the way Facebook worked to silence any post that had to do with the lab leak theory…

We know that Dr. Fauci had concerns about the money that his agency sent to that lab for COVID research or coronavirus research. We know the concerns about the gain of function research. These are the things that are known. And then you look at his actions he is doing with Big Media and Chuck Todd exactly what he did with Big Tech and Mark Zuckerberg in trying to build out a PR campaign, claim that if you say anything about him, you are attacking science.

