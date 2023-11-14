Marlon Wayans says 'transitioning' as a parent was 'very painful' after daughter came out as trans

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is grappling with change but determined to learn more to make his oldest child happy and "free" after they came out as transgender.

"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," the 51-year-old "Scary Movie" and "White Chicks" star revealed last week on the "The Breakfast Club" podcast. "My daughter Amai is now Kai," he explained.

Wayans discussed his upcoming comedy special – potentially titled "Rainbow Child" or "Skittles," according to the New York Post – which is geared toward opening up about the change in his family, so he can help other parents going through similar situations.

COMEDIAN MARLON WAYANS SLAMS CANCEL CULTURE AFTER GETTING BACKLASH FOR ‘TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN’ JOKE

"I talk about the transition. Not his … their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance," he said.

He described the experience as "very painful," telling the podcast, however, "[the comedy special] is one of the best, funniest hours [of comedy] I could ever imagine."

Kai, 23, is Wayans' oldest of two children he shares with ex-partner Angelica Zachary. Kai, since identifying as transgender, uses they/them pronouns.

MARLON WAYANS WARNS ‘SOCIAL MEDIA’ ‘WORLD PROBLEMS’ HAVE KILLED SOCIETY'S SENSE OF HUMOR: ‘TOO DAMN SENSITIVE’

The comedian said he sometimes mistakenly calls Kai by their former pronouns, but he said he is learning and trying.

"They know. They know I love them," he said. "I gotta respect their wishes. And as a parent, I just want my kids to be free — free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves."

Wayans has formerly been in the spotlight for calling out cancel culture and sensitivity to humor in today's society.

Appearing on "CBS Mornings" last year, the actor and comedian slammed people as "too damn sensitive," adding, "This society has replaced laughs and comedy with social media and worries. Like we are so anxious about everything ‘cuz all we do is look at world problems and give our opinions."

‘WHITE CHICKS’ STAR MARLON WAYANS PUSHES BACK ON CANCEL CULTURE, VOWS TO NEVER SELF-CENSOR

Wayans also defended his 2004 comedy "White Chicks," a movie about two FBI agents who go undercover as two stereotypical blonde-haired white women to solve a kidnapping plot, and vowed to never censor his content.

"I think they're [movies like "White Chicks" are] needed," Wayans said at the time. "I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX News' Kristine Parks and Landon Mion contributed to this report.