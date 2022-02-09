Mark Wahlberg reveals his thoughts on cancel culture: 'We all have our moments'

Mark Wahlberg revealed his opinion on the idea of people being canceled in the context of his faith on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

"Do you think we as a people, as a society, are too quick to judge and drop people into boxes and cancel them over one offense, one problem, one moment in their lives?" Raymond Arroyo asked.

Wahlberg responded, "Yeah. Especially when you have stuff in your own closet that you have to worry about."

"For me personally, I know I've made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I have been focused since I was 16 to 17 years old [on] turning my life around," he continued. "And that is a daily task that I have to continue to work on. And we all have our moments, it's not my place to judge. And I know that all the work that I'm doing is to hopefully, when it's my day to be judged, that I get a pass and I get to go."

Wahlberg stars in "Father Stu," a movie about a boxer who decides to turn his life around from a destructive path and becomes a priest.

He added that the movie was a natural artistic expression for him.

"It was just about finding the right story to tell at the right time," he said. "These movies are not easy to get made … But it's one of those things where since the pandemic, lots of things have happened to me personally, [with] all the uncertainty in the world, dealing with mortality, losing my mom, losing my other sister, losing so many friends."

The redemptive nature of the story resonates with Wahlberg.

"God has continued to bless me and put me in this situation not to continue to grow and work on Mark Wahlberg the person, but to do his work and finally giving me the skills and the tools to go out there and articulate the message that he wants me to," he said.

Arroyo asked, "Why is ‘Father Stu’ needed now — this story?"

"People need to have faith and hope," Wahlberg said. "Young men need to know what it's like to be a real man … I didn't know that we'd be releasing this movie in a pandemic. I just knew that I needed to make this movie and this was my calling. This was my mission, and now it's needed more than ever. And hopefully, it will do some really important work and help a lot."

Arroyo asked if the movie was a turning point in Wahlberg's career.

"It's certainly a turning point for me in my life," Wahlberg said.

