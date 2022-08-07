Mark Levin warns America cannot 'take its eyes off' of adversaries abroad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin," Mark Levin warned of the threat that China and Russia pose to national security.

Levin cited a recent Politico article which reported that Chinese owners "controlled about 192,000 agricultural acres in the U.S., worth $1.9 billion." He also cited a Senate report on how the Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly targeted espionage against the U.S. Federal Reserve.

LA TIMES URGES BIDEN TO USE EXECUTIVE POWERS TO DECLARE A ‘NATIONAL CLIMATE EMERGENCY’

The Fox News host warned about China's expanding military activities and attempt to gain influence in Asia and Africa.

"Threatening Japan, threatening the Philippines, as I speak, threatening Taiwan, devouring Hong Kong," Levin said regarding China's behavior.

CHINA HALTS MILITARY, CLIMATE TALKS WITH US RETALIATION FOR PELOSI VISIT

Citing a Heritage Foundation report, Levin highlighted that the Department of Defense is "considering hiring a private company to monitor the free speech of military personnel" to ensure it is in line with the Left's views.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The relentless drive to enforce conformity within the military with a preferred leftist narrative is troubling, especially as it reinforces this Marxist tendency," Levin said.

Levin also pointed to the military's struggle to attract new recruits as a national security issue. He cited obesity, drug use, and the military leadership's wokeness all as factors leading to poor recruiting.