Mark Levin blasts Democrats, CNN over 7-hour 'scam': 'They know nothing about the climate'

Democratic presidential candidates, including those featured this week on CNN's climate change town hall, have policy proposals that would drive the U.S. back to the Stone Age, according to radio host Mark Levin.

The Democrats' proposals are not actually geared toward preventing climate change but instead for allowing for more government control, Levin claimed Thursday on "The Mark Levin Show" on Westwood One.

"Fossil fuels? We should eliminate fossil fuels? Fossil fuel is what drove the Industrial Revolution," Levin said. "Fossil fuel is what created assembly lines and a massive middle class and blue-collar workforce, and steel and aluminum, copper, nickel and electricity and lights at night and automobiles and trucks, refrigeration, heat in the winter, air conditioning in the summer, and on and on and on."

MARK LEVIN: MAINSTREAM MEDIA DOESN'T 'FOLLOW' THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, THEY 'LEAD' IT

"These people want to push us to the pre-industrial age. That's what they're arguing for."

Levin, who also hosts Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin," added that liberal Democrats are not the climate experts they often claim to be.

"They had no information whatsoever about the climate -- none," Levin claimed about the Democrats who appeared on CNN. "They know nothing about the climate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin added that no CNN anchor or journalist on the dais Wednesday was an expert on climate change either.

"This was a sham, this was a scam, this was a spectacle," he said of the network's seven-hour town hall event.

He concluded: "This is what you have to look forward to, should the Democrats take the White House and the rest of the government: Deindustrialization, de-growth, economic contraction, unemployment lines, food lines, gasoline lines.

"This is what they're good at," Levin said. "This is what they know. They don't know what they don't know."