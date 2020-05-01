Mark Levin blasts Cuomo for coronavirus response: Nursing homes 'begged' him not to do this

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Conservative author and Fox News host Mark Levin defended President Trump's response to the coronavirus, arguing that governors like New York's Andrew Cuomo were responsible for problems within their own states.

"First of all, the president of the United States has done more with 50 governors than any president in history," Levin said on Thursday's "Hannity."

"Since we’ve had 50 states at least, he’s done more with the private sector than any president in history. A lot of these governors were caught short because they blow their budgets on stupid things, like Cuomo."

Levin specifically targeted Cuomo for directing nursing homes to take patients who tested positive for the coronavirus, saying the governor "has blood on his hands."

"You put out a policy on March 25th, nursing home administrators, directors of nursing and hospital discharge planners -- despite the fact that we had enough data to know that frail senior citizens in nursing homes and assisted living homes and senior facilities are the number one potential death target of this virus," Levin said.

"You sent coronavirus positive individuals into nursing homes and now you’re blaming the nursing homes. Here it is, here’s your order right here. It says no resident shall be denied readmission or admission to the nursing home solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19," he said, holding a sheet of paper showing the order.

"Nursing homes, listen America, are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident, who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admisson or re-admission. The next day, the nursing homes and their association begged the governor, 'please don’t do this, we can’t handle these people. We have senior, frail residents in here.' And what does he say? He doesn’t care. ... What kind of an idiot do you have to be to take COVID-19 positive patients out of hospitals and put them with frail senior citizens in nursing homes? They'e not set up for that."