Michael Goodwin: Coronavirus spread – blame Cuomo for NY nursing home tragedies

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Near the end of his news conference Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked a question about nursing homes. As part of his answer, he described the devilish dangers they face from the coronavirus outbreak because of their vulnerable sick and elderly residents.

GOLDFEDER AND BEDZOW: CORONAVIRUS NURSING HOME CRISIS – 4 THINGS THEY NEED RIGHT NOW

“What’s really happened in nursing homes is what we’ve feared from the get-go,” Cuomo said. He called them “ground zero” for the virus and added:

“It just takes one [infected] person … to walk in there and then it is fire through dry grass.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

As a statement of fact, there is nothing wrong and everything right with those words. But the governor’s clear understanding of the special circumstances that nursing homes face deepens the mystery about why he allowed his Department of Health to force sick patients into those same facilities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After all, if a single infected staff member could start a “fire through dry grass” in a facility, what could 10 or 15 or 20 infected patients do to all the vulnerable people inside a nursing home? And what havoc could thousands of those infected patients cause in hundreds of nursing homes across the state?

Add Maria Porteus to the long list of the bereaved who want answers to those and other questions regarding the state policy.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN