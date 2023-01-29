Expand / Collapse search
Mark Levin calls on GOP governors to protect children's education: 'Teach history, not Marxist propaganda'

Levin says legislators need to 'clean up' what's being taught in schools

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Fox News host Mark Levin praises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing up to 'woke' educators in the state on 'Life Liberty & Levin.'  

Fox News host Mark Levin praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., for standing up to a "woke" curriculum after the state's Education Department rejected an Advanced Placement course on African-American studies. 

DeSantis questioned why queer theory and the abolishment of prisons were being taught in the course. 

"Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda," DeSantis said. 

Levin argued the College Board, who drafted the AP course curriculum, has become "completely radicalized" in the last 15-20 years and focuses more on controlling how kids think rather than teaching history. 

CRITICS ACCUSE DESANTIS OF ERASING ‘ALL OF BLACK HISTORY,' HARMING STUDENTS BY BLOCKING AP COURSE

"We put billions of dollars into our public school system. We are not going to subsidize the teaching of the destruction of American - honest - American history and our curriculum. We're not going to give in to this," Levin said during his opening monologue on "Life Liberty & Levin."

He read part of an article from conservative commentator Stanley Kurtz about what was inside the history course. 

"As Kurtz points out, ‘the fourth quarter of the course features a topic on the movement of Black Lives. The Movement for Black Lives was started by the Marxist organizers who founded Black Lives Matter,'" Levin highlighted. 

'The Five': BLM leader lashes out at Democratic mayor Video

"'It's organized around an extensive policy platform, the Vision for Black Lives. Now, that platform is radical, to say the least. It's Marxist. It includes planks such as defunding the police. In fact, it goes further by calling for the abolition of all money, bail and even all pretrial detention,'" he said.  

The "Life Liberty & Levin" host added the AP course would focus on revolutionary violence, advocated in the work of philosopher Frantz Fanon. 

"The guide stresses his {Fanon's]1970s interest in anti-colonial violence. It then connects his work to the belief by black radicals in the sixties and seventies that African-American studies in the United States that Africans, African-Americans in the United States, lived in a kind of internal colony, thereby justifying violence here in America," Levin said. 

DESANTIS ATTACKED AS ‘AUTHORITARIAN’ FOR SAYING TEACHERS SHOULD TAKE AWAY CELLPHONES DURING CLASS

Children listen to their teacher as they sit in a classroom on the first day of the start of the school year, at the Chaptal elementary school in Paris, on September 2, 2019.

Children listen to their teacher as they sit in a classroom on the first day of the start of the school year, at the Chaptal elementary school in Paris, on September 2, 2019. (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images))

He called on Republican governors and legislators to "step up" and "clean up their schools." 

"Teach African-American history, but teach history, not Marxist propaganda," he concluded. 

The College Board said it would revise its AP African-American Studies course framework after Florida's Education Department rejected the "historically inaccurate" curriculum. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.