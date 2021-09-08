GOP congressman claims Afghan evacuees held at Virginia base 'leave in Ubers'; Sends letter to Blinken

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn, will join "The Ingraham Angle" for an exclusive interview Wednesday at 10 PM ET.

A Tennessee congressman who is also an Iraq & Afghanistan war veteran sent a letter to the State Department demanding answers after a source informed his office evacuees being held at a Southside Virginia military base have had "free reign" of the campus and have allegedly been leaving the base using rideshare apps without restraint from officials, Fox News has learned.

Rep. Mark Green, who represents part of Middle Tennessee wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday after a source with knowledge of the situation made the allegations to his office.

Green wrote Blinken asking for information regarding allegations not-fully-vetted Afghan evacuees being held at Fort Pickett have "basically have free reign of the complex and have even been allowed to leave despite not having completed the vetting process."

He claimed soldiers at Fort Pickett, located between Petersburg and South Boston, have no authority to "arrest or stop" any of the evacuees from leaving the base on their own free will, regardless of vetting status.

"My source has made shocking allegations," Green wrote. Among the allegations mentioned, Green wrote "several evacuees have been picked up by Uber drivers without any permission from authorities, or being cleared to leave."

Green called upon his combat service in Afghanistan to request confirmation or denial of the allegations made by the source, telling Blinken they pose an obvious national security risk.

The State Department has not been able to provide a breakdown of evacuees, pertaining to how many are interpreters who aided the U.S. military, how many are other SIV holders, and how many are simply Afghan citizens seeking to escape the ruthless Taliban rule.

The State Department did not immediately reply to Fox News' request for comment.