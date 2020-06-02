Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has message for 'white people' in wake of George Floyd's death

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban delivered a message for “white people” on social media in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd and the protests it sparked.

Cuban, who was in Dallas on Sunday to participate in a vigil to honor the memory of Floyd, tweeted a letter from Emerson College president M. Lee Pelton and wrote that white people need to make a change in their lives.

“Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change. This is not one man's story. This is almost every black man's story. Which is why the problem is ours. We need to find OUR way to change what we do. There is no quick fix. It's a moral imperative,” he tweeted.

When asked what specifically he needs to change, Cuban responded: “I used to think treating people equally meant treating them the same. Like it was a math equation. I was wrong. I’m learning that treating people equally means treating them with equal amounts of respect, for who they are and what they have experienced.”

Cuban is among the owners, players and coaches in the professional sports realm who have spoken out about racial injustice since Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s police-involved death last week kicked off widespread protests and unrest across the nation. Video showed Floyd was in custody when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the man’s neck. Floyd screamed for help and later died in a hospital. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, authorities said Friday.

Three other officers who were there for the arrest were fired from the department but not arrested or charged.