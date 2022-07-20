Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Malliotakis blasts AOC, Omar: They think being arrested helps them politically

New York Republican responds to AOC's 'fake handcuffs' on 'America's Newsroom'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., responds to Squad members' fake handcuffs incident while protesting SCOTUS over Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. said Wednesday some left-wing Democrats believe it's "politically expedient" to be arrested. On "America's Newsroom" Malliotakis reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., pretending to be handcuffed and said they are doing this to "cater to a radical base." 

REPS. OMAR, ADAMS AMONG 16 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARRESTED DURING ABORTION PROTEST NEAR SUPREME COURT

NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: It just goes to show you that Democrats think it's politically expedient for them, that it actually improves their electability, when they are arrested. Bill de Blasio did the same thing in 2013, and he soared to number one in the polls when he ran for mayor. It just goes to show you that they are trying to cater to a radical base, people who are supporting lawlessness, saying people who rioted in the streets of our cities in 2020, the same people who are raising money to release criminals on bail, the same people who supported the defund the police movement. You don't see Republicans purposely trying to get arrested. So it's just a different philosophy. It's a far-left thing. But what I will say, more importantly, they don't want to just intimidate the court. They actually want to pack the court. 

