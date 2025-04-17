Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

DC matchmaker says political polarization 'on steroids' as liberals refuse to date Trump voters, Tesla owners

Dating app OKCupid said after Inauguration Day 58% of DC users sought to match within their political party

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
James Carville weighs in on viral ‘Love is Blind’ breakup, politics in relationships Video

James Carville weighs in on viral ‘Love is Blind’ breakup, politics in relationships

Veteran democratic strategist James Carville urges young progressives to get over their ‘moral superiority’ when looking for a potential romantic partner.

Matchmakers near America’s capital say that liberals are refusing to date supporters of President Donald Trump, and are now wary of Tesla owners as well.

Political polarization, particularly that between young men and women, has become an internationally recognized phenomenon in recent years. One example from pop culture came last month when "Love is Blind" stars Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga did not get married during the season finale because Carton had reservations about Mezzenga's religious and political viewpoints, including Black Lives Matter. 

Axios’ Mimi Montgomery reported that political polarization is acutely felt in the Washington, D.C., area, as government officials and operatives of political parties look for love. 

‘LOVE IS BLIND’ STAR SARA CARTON REJECTS BEN MEZZENGA AT THE ALTAR OVER VIEWS ON RELIGION, BLACK LIVES MATTER

Make America Great Again hat

Trump supporters on dating apps are reportedly being more forthcoming about their political views than they were during Trump's first term. (IMAGN)

"It's just so polarizing," DMV-based matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Axios. "It always has been, but it's on steroids now."

One new aspect driving tension in the dating world is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) laying off government workers in the Washington, D.C., area. A new fixture in many dating app bios, D.C. singles reportedly told Axios, is "Laid off by DOGE."

D.C.-based matchmaker Kat Markiewicz spoke about current polarization, noting that many clients quickly declare they will never date someone from the opposite political before she can even ask.

The problem has worsened with the new administration, particularly with Tesla founder Elon Musk’s involvement at DOGE.

"Four years ago, five years ago, I was hearing, 'Oh, I couldn't date a Trump supporter,'" Markiewicz told Axios. "Now it's like, 'I cannot date someone if they drive a Tesla.'"

OKCupid, a popular dating app known for analyzing trends among their users, gave Axios statistics confirming how the dating game has changed.

The app’s representatives claimed that before last summer, 45% of the app’s users in D.C. said they wanted to match with a member of their own political party. That number rose to 51% after Trump was elected in November and then to 58% after Inauguration Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Skyline of Washington, D.C.

Reggie Brown was beaten to death in northwest Washington, D.C., on Oct. 17, 2023.  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump supporters are reportedly behaving differently now than they did during Trump’s first term, too.

"Despite the tension, more Washingtonians are openly expressing their conservative views on dating apps, users tell Axios — a departure from Trump's first term, when some conservatives listed their political affiliation as ‘moderate’ in their bios," Axios’ Montgomery said.

One DC resident reported seeing numerous photos on dating apps of people posing with the president or appearing in his Oval Office.

"It's interesting how the new administration has allowed people to feel more open about what they believe in this city," she said.

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.