DC matchmaker says political polarization 'on steroids' as liberals refuse to date Trump voters, Tesla owners

Matchmakers near America’s capital say that liberals are refusing to date supporters of President Donald Trump, and are now wary of Tesla owners as well.

Political polarization, particularly that between young men and women, has become an internationally recognized phenomenon in recent years. One example from pop culture came last month when "Love is Blind" stars Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga did not get married during the season finale because Carton had reservations about Mezzenga's religious and political viewpoints, including Black Lives Matter.

Axios’ Mimi Montgomery reported that political polarization is acutely felt in the Washington, D.C., area, as government officials and operatives of political parties look for love.

‘LOVE IS BLIND’ STAR SARA CARTON REJECTS BEN MEZZENGA AT THE ALTAR OVER VIEWS ON RELIGION, BLACK LIVES MATTER

"It's just so polarizing," DMV-based matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Axios. "It always has been, but it's on steroids now."

One new aspect driving tension in the dating world is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) laying off government workers in the Washington, D.C., area. A new fixture in many dating app bios, D.C. singles reportedly told Axios, is "Laid off by DOGE."

D.C.-based matchmaker Kat Markiewicz spoke about current polarization, noting that many clients quickly declare they will never date someone from the opposite political before she can even ask.

The problem has worsened with the new administration, particularly with Tesla founder Elon Musk’s involvement at DOGE.

"Four years ago, five years ago, I was hearing, 'Oh, I couldn't date a Trump supporter,'" Markiewicz told Axios. "Now it's like, 'I cannot date someone if they drive a Tesla.'"

OKCupid, a popular dating app known for analyzing trends among their users, gave Axios statistics confirming how the dating game has changed.

The app’s representatives claimed that before last summer, 45% of the app’s users in D.C. said they wanted to match with a member of their own political party. That number rose to 51% after Trump was elected in November and then to 58% after Inauguration Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump supporters are reportedly behaving differently now than they did during Trump’s first term, too.

"Despite the tension, more Washingtonians are openly expressing their conservative views on dating apps, users tell Axios — a departure from Trump's first term, when some conservatives listed their political affiliation as ‘moderate’ in their bios," Axios’ Montgomery said.

One DC resident reported seeing numerous photos on dating apps of people posing with the president or appearing in his Oval Office.

"It's interesting how the new administration has allowed people to feel more open about what they believe in this city," she said.

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.