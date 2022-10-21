Major newspapers across the country overwhelmingly endorse Democrats in elections: Analysis

The most widely circulated newspapers in key states throughout the United States have overwhelmingly endorsed Democrats during election years throughout the modern political era.

A review of major newspapers throughout the country found that endorsements for president, governor, and Senate seats leaned Democrat for a majority of the papers, including The New York Times, Washington Post, and even papers in some conservative-leaning states.

Fox News Digital analyzed newspaper endorsements for president dating back to 1992, and endorsements for Senate, as well as governor, since 2012.

Both The New York Times and The Washington Post have exclusively endorsed the Democratic nominee for president from 1992-2020. Since 2012, the Post has primarily endorsed Democrats for Senate and governor, outside of Gov. Larry Hogan for Maryland in 2018.

The New York Times appeared to shy away from endorsements in general elections, choosing instead to endorse during the primaries. During recent general elections, The Times endorsed democrats Andrew Cuomo for governor in 2018 and Chuck Schumer for Senate in 2016.

The Philadelphia Inquirer has exclusively endorsed the Democratic nominee for president from 1992-2020 as well as Democratic nominees for governor and Senate since 2012. Just this month, the paper endorsed Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, over his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer endorsed Bush in 2000, but outside of that has endorsed the Democratic nominee for president every other year since 1992, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden. The paper has only endorsed two Republican candidates since 2012, Rob Portman for Senate in 2016, and John Kasich for Governor in 2014.

In Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has acted as a historically conservative paper. The paper has exclusively endorsed the Republican nominee for president since 1992 and has only endorsed Republican candidates for Senate and governor since 2012.

USA Today began doing endorsements in 2016, when instead of endorsing a particular candidate, they simply said "not Trump." USA Today endorsed Biden in 2020.

North Carolina-based paper The Charlotte Observer has endorsed the Democratic candidate every election year since 1992, except for 2020, when the paper did not endorse a candidate for president. The paper has also solely endorsed Democrats for Senate and governor, except for 2012, when the paper endorsed Republican Pat McCrory for governor.

In 2022, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel decided that they would not do endorsements for the midterm elections. Historically, the paper has endorsed the Democratic candidate for president every presidential election cycle except 1992, when they endorsed Bush, and 2012, when they endorsed Romney. Endorsements have only been issued for Democrats in the Senate and for the governorship as far back as 2012.

Over on the West coast, The Los Angeles Times began endorsing presidential candidates in 2008, and since then has only endorsed Democratic candidates. The paper has also only endorsed Democratic candidates for Senate and governor running back to 2012.

The Chicago Tribune endorsed Republican presidential candidates from 1992-2004. Since then, the paper has seen a dramatic political shift, exclusively endorsing Democrats, except for 2016, when the paper endorsed libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson. However, endorsements for Senate and governor are more even across the board, with a general preference for Republicans in the governorship and Democrats in the Senate.

The Houston Chronicle endorsed the Republican candidate for president from 1992-2004. In 2008, the paper endorsed Obama, before relinquishing him for Romney in 2012. The paper endorsed Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020. In the U.S. Senate and the governorship, the Chronicle often prefers Democratic endorsements, but did endorse Republican Senator John Cornyn in 2014 and Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2018.

Up in the High Plains, The Denver Post has solely endorsed Democrats since 1992, aside from 2004, when they endorsed Bush, and 2020, where they chose not to endorse a candidate for president. The paper has exclusively endorsed Democrats for Senate and the governorship position, except in 2014, when the outlet backed Republican Senator Cory Gardner. However, this endorsement was later retracted for Gardner aligning with then-candidate Donald Trump over his border wall stance.

The Arizona Republic endorsed the Republican candidate from 1992-2012. In 2016, the paper endorsed Clinton, and in 2020, the paper did not endorse a candidate. In 2018, the paper endorsed then-Democratic nominee Kyrsten Sinema, the first time a Democrat was endorsed for the Senate by the paper in 18 years. The paper has only endorsed Republican governors since 2012. The Arizona Republic stopped endorsements as of 2020.