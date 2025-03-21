Bill Maher reveals he's going to meet Trump at the White House

Liberal comedian Bill Maher will soon be meeting President Donald Trump at the White House, Fox News Digital has learned.

Maher revealed to fellow comedian Andrew Schulz that Maher agreed to Kid Rock's offer to introduce him to his political foe, in an exchange that will air on Sunday's installment of Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

"Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and he said, ‘I want you to meet Trump.’ He said, 'I'm gonna take you to the White House.' So now we're gonna do that," Maher told Schulz.

Kid Rock was a guest on Maher's HBO show "Real Time" last month and is a strong supporter of Trump. Maher has long been a fierce critic of Trump but has stood out among progressives with his criticism of so-called wokeism and calls to better understand Trump's supporters.

Maher predicted liberals on the left will be angry about meeting with Trump, but he didn't care.

"And there will be lots of people on the left who will be like, ‘How dare you talk to this man.' It's like f--- you, I'm not playing this game that you mean girls play," Maher said. "'Oh, you know what? You can't sit at my lunch table, because I'm just not talking to you.' Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f--- do you think you have to talk to?"

"It's one thing if you win it. It's another thing if you lose it," he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Maher has been one of Trump's most outspoken critics. Last week, he took aim at the Trump administration over its detainment and pending deportation of anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil.

"We talked about JD Vance's speech in Europe here a couple of weeks ago. We got on them about what they— there are big issues there and in this country… but it's not like this administration really has a leg to stand on. They don't care about it, either," Maher told his panel on HBO's "Real Time."

"I don't agree with his point of view, but you know what? If you're an honest person, you have to defend him if you believe in free speech, because that's what free speech means," Maher said of Khalil. "I say it all the time when it's on the other foot, and I can't change because it's now this guy. It's defending the dirt bags you hate."

