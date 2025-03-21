Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Bill Maher reveals he's going to meet Trump at the White House

The 'Club Random' host says Kid Rock will broker the meeting

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Bill Maher takes down liberal podcast host's argument on trans issues: 'That's your analogy?' Video

Bill Maher takes down liberal podcast host's argument on trans issues: 'That's your analogy?'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to Bill Maher's takedown of 'Pod Save America' host Jon Lovett's stance on transgender issues.

Liberal comedian Bill Maher will soon be meeting President Donald Trump at the White House, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Maher revealed to fellow comedian Andrew Schulz that Maher agreed to Kid Rock's offer to introduce him to his political foe, in an exchange that will air on Sunday's installment of Maher's "Club Random" podcast. 

"Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and he said, ‘I want you to meet Trump.’ He said, 'I'm gonna take you to the White House.' So now we're gonna do that," Maher told Schulz.

BILL MAHER SAYS TRUMP ADMIN DOESN'T HAVE A LEG TO STAND ON REGARDING FREE SPEECH AFTER MAHMOUD KHALIL ARREST

Bill Maher Trump

Liberal comedian Bill Maher revealed he will be meeting President Donald Trump at the White House. (Screenshot/HBO, Getty Images)

Kid Rock was a guest on Maher's HBO show "Real Time" last month and is a strong supporter of Trump. Maher has long been a fierce critic of Trump but has stood out among progressives with his criticism of so-called wokeism and calls to better understand Trump's supporters.

Maher predicted liberals on the left will be angry about meeting with Trump, but he didn't care.

"And there will be lots of people on the left who will be like, ‘How dare you talk to this man.' It's like f--- you, I'm not playing this game that you mean girls play," Maher said. "'Oh, you know what? You can't sit at my lunch table, because I'm just not talking to you.' Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f--- do you think you have to talk to?"

"It's one thing if you win it. It's another thing if you lose it," he added. 

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

BILL MAHER RIPS LEFT'S ‘EXCLUSIONARY ATTITUDE’ AS ‘HAMILTON’ CANCELS SHOWS AT TRUMP-BACKED KENNEDY CENTER

Bill Maher

Maher has been an outspoken critic of Trump but also said liberals need to better understand his supporters. (Screenshot/HBO)

Maher has been one of Trump's most outspoken critics. Last week, he took aim at the Trump administration over its detainment and pending deportation of anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil.

"We talked about JD Vance's speech in Europe here a couple of weeks ago. We got on them about what they— there are big issues there and in this country… but it's not like this administration really has a leg to stand on. They don't care about it, either," Maher told his panel on HBO's "Real Time."

"I don't agree with his point of view, but you know what? If you're an honest person, you have to defend him if you believe in free speech, because that's what free speech means," Maher said of Khalil. "I say it all the time when it's on the other foot, and I can't change because it's now this guy. It's defending the dirt bags you hate." 

BILL MAHER KNOCKS REP. JASMINE CROCKETT, QUESTIONS HER STATUS AS ‘BIG LEADER’ OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY

kid rock

Music icon and outspoken Trump supporter Kid Rock offered to introduce Maher to the president in an earlier podcast episode. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.