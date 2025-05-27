Maher calls out liberals backing Hamas despite terror group's extremist views

Comedian Bill Maher trashed liberals in the United States who agree with the terror group Hamas on the topic of Israel.

During the latest episode of his "Club Random" podcast – featuring podcast host Tim Pool as his guest – the comedian marveled at how liberals could support the Israel-hating, radical Islamic terrorists.

"Most Muslim societies live under some form of sharia law, which no westerner who thinks that Hamas is so great could ever live under," Maher said.

FATAL SHOOTING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY WORKERS IN DC SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM TRUMP, ISRAELI PRESIDENT

The fact that some anti-Israel agitators on American college campuses have expressed support for the group that killed around 1,500 people in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, or have echoed its slogans calling for the destruction of Israel, perplexed the HBO "Real Time" host.

He mentioned the irony of westerners endorsing the terror group and the "Islamists" he alleged are supportive of Hamas’ war against the Jewish nation.

"That’s what’s so ironic about liberals being so supportive of Hamas, is because you’re liberals and these are the people – I’m sorry, but this ideology, Islam, even in its more benign forms – yes, I agree, the vast majority of Muslims – not terrorists, of course. But Islamists, which is the word we use to describe people who are not terrorists, but kind of agree with the things terrorists are doing, that’s a much higher number."

FBI INVESTIGATING KILLING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY EMPLOYEES AS POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

"That’s many millions of people," he added.

Maher’s statements come less than a week after two staffers at the Israeli Embassy in D.C. were murdered while exiting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

The suspect, 31-year-old Chicago resident Elias Rodriguez, yelled, "Free, free Palestine," as he was arrested by law enforcement.

Maher continued, noting that the "fundamental rights" liberals have in America would not exist in Gaza or in other Islamic countries.

"You know, I mean all the protesters who are protesting in Gaza against Hamas? They’ve all been killed. They killed protesters, women – I mean, do I have to say anything more than just — if it was just that issue, how women are treated? Are you f------ kidding me?" he asked.

Maher admitted that one of his main points of disagreement with the "far left" came from his views on Islam.

"One of the main reasons why the far left started to really hate me is because I call out Islam as what it is, extremely illiberal," he told Pool.

Maher ripped the Democratic Party earlier this month for not doing enough to squash the anti-Israel movement within its ranks.

"If the thought leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking that America is cringe and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed," he said.