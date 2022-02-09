Loudoun County dad pushes district to comply with Youngkin's mask policy: We want 'optionality'

A Loudoun County parent and his son are speaking out after the school board received affidavits over their mask mandate, as the nationwide push to roll back COVID-related policies in the classroom continues.

Brandon Michon, who is also running for Congress to represent the commonwealth, and his son Duke joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss the confrontation with the board and the broader debate surrounding masking children in the classroom.

"It's a parents' movement," Michon told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. "It's a citizens' movement, and it's a taxpayers' movement, that we are tired of our elected officials putting the youth as… second class citizens."

"All we're asking for is the optionality as parents to choose what is best for our families," he continued. "And we think we're going to do that, and we're going to continue that movement."

Duke, a grade-schooler, weighed in on the debate, sharing his thoughts on the COVID-related policy and having to wear a mask in his classroom.

"It hasn't been much fun," he said. "I was just pulled out of school and I didn't know what was going on, and then we had to do online, and it is really annoying."



Loudoun County Parents and students served the school board with the affidavits on Tuesday for refusing to comply with Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order, which made masks optional in the classroom.

Gov. Youngkin signed the order during his first day in office last month, but Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler issued a letter shortly after urging school staff and students to continue mask-wearing.

Another Loudoun County parent, Clint Thomas, joined "Fox & Friends First" earlier on Wednesday to discuss the debate after his daughters were suspended for refusing to wear a mask.

"The costs outweigh any potential benefit," Thomas told co-host Todd Piro. "And I wish they would follow the science. I wish they'd follow the law. That's all we're asking for, asking for parental choice in Virginia."

Michon echoed that sentiment during his interview, saying "enough is enough."

"We need to move on," Michon said. "As a country, we need to be rational. If you want to wear a mask, that is your option. If I don't want to, that is my option."



"We all have agency, and we need to come together as neighbors, as communities and move forward from this pandemic," he concluded.