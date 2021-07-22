Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Losing before the match even kicked off: US Women's team takes a knee before anthem, promptly lose 3-0

Former Paralympic US Soccer player Seth Jahn says people are exhausted from complaining athletes

By Joe Karwacki | Fox News
close
Former soccer player Seth Jahn knocks USWNT for kneeling: 'Such a disingenuous maneuver' Video

Former soccer player Seth Jahn knocks USWNT for kneeling: 'Such a disingenuous maneuver'

Former United States Soccer Federation council member Seth Jahn, who was ousted in February over a speech he gave, speaks out against the double standard over politicizing sports

Former U.S. Soccer Paralympian Seth Jahn ripped the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team after it took a knee during the national anthem and was then torched 3-0 in their Olympics opening match against Sweden.

"This is such a disingenuous maneuver, like it’s all about promotion of personal brand for fame, notoriety, to appease the organization and liberal endorsements and sponsorships" Jahn, an ousted member of athlete's council for the United States Soccer Federation, told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

CLAY TRAVIS: USWNT MAKE OLYMPICS POLITICAL AND LOSE BIG AGAINST SWEDEN

The former soccer player blasted the politically-charged statement at the Olympics and the woke movement.

"What is systemic racism? It is all the policies that are designed to prevent one demographic from excelling over another demographic in our country," he said, "I implore anybody to find one statute or U.S. Code or even business corporation that has policies that meet that criteria."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"People are exhausted with hearing these privileged athletes politicizing sport, the one thing that can unify our country and showcase our exceptionalism which is what the Olympic games were designed for" Jahn added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jahn, who was kicked off the U.S. Soccer Federation’s athletes council  in February for his speech against removing an anti-kneeling policy., scorched the governing body of U.S soccer.

"U.S. Soccer is not just left but radical left," he said. "The wokeness is permeated all throughout their entire organization, and it affects the few patriots — actually, the voices that are discriminated against are conservative."

Joe Karwacki is a digital production assistant with Fox News.