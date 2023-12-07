Los Angeles Jews fear hanging Hanukkah decorations in current climate: ‘They could come burn it all down'

Some Jews residing in Los Angeles, California, are struggling to decide how they want to celebrate Hanukkah this year, expressing concern that decorations on their homes may invite reaction from antisemites during the Israel-Hamas war.

Adam Kulbersh, who lives in Studio City, told the LA Times he did not know how to explain to his six-year-old son Jack the plight of Jews in the wake of the ongoing conflict, admitting a menorah could lead to unwanted attention.

"Right now, there are mean people who want to do mean things," Kulbersh told his son. "My number one job is to keep you safe, and we're not going to hang decorations."

One store in the Hollywood Hills ended a 30-year tradition when the owner chose not to display a large menorah, citing fears of harassment or vandalism.

"There are crazy people out there in the world. They could come burn it all down," the owner said.

The man was one of several individuals who asked the LA Times not to reveal their full names over concerns that they may be targeted because of their Jewish faith.

One Atwater Village resident, Nicole, compared the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas to a bruise lingering over the community in Los Angeles, which has one of the country's largest Jewish populations.

"I'm feeling a little homesick for the holiday, but I don't necessarily feel unsafe here," she said. "I won't shy away from talking about my faith. That's why I can shop at a kosher deli guilt-free."

UC-Berkeley Jewish studies and history professor Ethan Katz told the Times that the vulnerability Israel and Jews have faced since October 7 is analogous to the fears Americans experienced after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Days before the interview, Katz was walking down the street wearing a hat worn by some observant men known as a Kippah. Someone inside a nearby car shouted at him, "Free Palestine."

"I started by saying, 'You don't know anything about my position on Israel. You're making a lot of assumptions. And you're assuming that because I'm a Jewish person, I must have certain views of Israel and that I'm fair game for you to express your opinions about Israel,'" Katz said.

Despite the alarm, many Jews in the area still say they will express their faith and engage in the upcoming festivities.

"If Jews cannot publicly be Jews in Los Angeles, then we should not live in Los Angeles anymore," conservative Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz said.

Jewish spiritual community Nefesh board member Daniela Gerson expressed a similar sentiment, noting that people often take solace in Jewish communion.

"Typically, menorah lighting in my home is private. I don't plan to change anything about this Hanukkah," she said.

After telling a non-Jewish friend that he would not hang decorations this year, Kulbersh said his non-Jewish friend offered to place a menorah in her own window as a sign of solidarity.

"Now I'm able to turn to my son and say, 'This year we're not only hanging our decorations, we're going big and he's thrilled," Kulbersh said.