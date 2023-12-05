Top Jewish groups unite to launch '10/7 Project' combatting inaccurate reporting, 'misinformation' from Hamas

Prominent Jewish organizations are coming together to launch The 10/7 Project aimed at combating the media's inaccurate reporting about the Israel-Hamas war as well as "misinformation" from the terrorist group.

The five leading groups, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, call The 10/7 Project a "new centralized communications operation" meant to "promote continued U.S. bipartisan support for Israel by working to ensure more complete and accurate information about the Israel-Hamas war in real time for policymakers and the American public," according to a press release Tuesday.

"Having these five organizations work together in this fashion is unprecedented and shows how important American Jewry believes this moment is to the State of Israel to combating Jewish hate in America and the world," the project's executive director Josh Isay told Axios.

MEDIA HAS EGG ON ITS FACE FOR ALLOWING HAMAS TO SET INITIAL TONE OF GAZA HOSPITAL COVERAGE WITHOUT SKEPTICISM

The effort will also "remind" lawmakers and the public about the 100+ hostages that remain in Gaza, "uplift" stories of innocent victims of Oct. 7, "set the record straight" about the ongoing war and "combat misinformation spouted by Hamas terrorists and their anti-Israel allies."

"In the wake of Hamas's deadly terrorist attack on Israel, there has been an onslaught of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the conflict and Israel circulating on social media and, in some cases, elevated by mainstream press outlets," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. "Tragically, we have even seen alarming incidents of antisemitic violence and hate stemming from inaccurate coverage of the conflict. And while it's understandable that Americans are clearly interested in what's happening in the Middle East, The 10/7 Project will make sure they're receiving verifiable, truthful, and balanced information, especially at a time when some platforms have regrettably cut back on their trust and safety teams."

Notably, Greenblatt made headlines when he appeared on MSNBC and slammed the network's coverage of the Oct. 7 attacks, asking if Hamas was "writing the script."

ADL LEADER VENTS ON MSNBC OVER NETWORK'S COVERAGE OF HAMAS TERROR AGAINST ISRAEL: ‘WHO’S WRITING THE SCRIPT?'

"Since October 7, there has been a concerted and consistent effort from Israel's enemies to draw a false and dangerous equivalence between Hamas' deadly rampage to destroy the Jewish state and Israel's right to defend itself against terrorists," AJC CEO Ted Deutch said. "The 10/7 Project will be a trusted and timely source of accurate information to set the record straight and combat false narratives perpetuated by Hamas terrorists and their anti-Israel allies. They are responsible for slaughtering some 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians. This is no time for equivocation."

EX-ISRAELI PM REJECTS CNN'S TAPPER PRESSING HIM ON GAZA CIVILIAN DEATHS: HAMAS IS ‘PLACING THEM IN HARM’S WAY'

As part of its launch, The 10/7 Project will publish "The 10/7 Project Daybook" daily newsletter. According to the press release, The 10/7 Project "will not endorse or oppose any candidates for public office."

"While most journalists are doing very important work under difficult circumstances, too many seem unable to apply the simple journalistic ethic of fairness to the Israel-Hamas conflict and to the issue of rising antisemitism in America and the world," Isay told Axios.

Several news organizations, including MSNBC and The New York Times, have been slammed over their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

The media collectively failed after it ran with Hamas' false narrative that over 500 Palestinian civilians were killed by an Israeli airstrike at a Gaza hospital when in reality, a misfired rocket from Hamas ally Islamic Jihad landed in the parking lot resulting in a small fraction of the reported deaths.