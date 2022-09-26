Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Los Angeles deputy DA: George Gascon 'tried to humiliate us' for supporting recall effort

John McKinney says on 'Fox & Friends First' far-left prosecutor 'punished' deputies for supporting his removal

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Los Angeles DA George Gascon reportedly retaliating against recall supporters Video

Los Angeles DA George Gascon reportedly retaliating against recall supporters

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John McKinney joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how he believes Gascon retaliated against him as crime in the city continues to soar. 

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is reportedly retaliating against those who supported his recall effort, as crime continues to plague city streets under his leadership. 

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said on "Fox & Friends First" Monday he was demoted after supporting Gascon's ousting, arguing the move is impacting his ability to seek justice for crime victims in the county. 

"He does not want deputy district attorneys like me and my colleagues who he punished this week to speak out, to speak to people like you, to communicate with the people of Los Angeles County and the nation," McKinney told co-host Todd Piro. "He was embarrassed time and time again by us calling attention to his unlawful practices. He does not want that going forward."

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON RECALL EFFORT SHINED LIGHT ON HIS RADICAL POLICIES, DEPUTY DA SAYS

A photo combination of George Gascon and senior trial prosecutor John McKinney

A photo combination of George Gascon and senior trial prosecutor John McKinney (Getty/Twitter)

McKinney said he and his colleagues were placed in "entry-level" positions but vowed to continue trying to do the best job he can for victims of crime.

"He took three of the most veteran prosecutors, the so-called untouchables, and he didn't just punish us, but he tried to humiliate us," he said. 

McKinney said he was demoted alongside other attorneys who have decades of experience, which has affected his ability to work on cases he has already invested significant time in. 

Flowers are placed outside Croft House furniture store January 17 in memory of graduate student Brianna Kupfer. Kupfer was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant while working in the store on Thursday, January 13 in Los Angeles. 

Flowers are placed outside Croft House furniture store January 17 in memory of graduate student Brianna Kupfer. Kupfer was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant while working in the store on Thursday, January 13 in Los Angeles.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

One of those cases, the stabbing death of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, he will no longer be able to work on. 

"I had that case since its inception," McKinney said. "I filed the case. I've built a rapport with them. They trust me, and now all of a sudden I'm going to be gone and there's going to be a new prosecutor that they're going to have to get reacquainted with." 

"I don't think George Gascon realizes how traumatizing that is for a victim going through what they're going through, and not only had to do it on that case, but other cases I'm handling," he continued. "It's terrible for victims."

Kupfer was stabbed to death earlier this year in broad daylight while working in Croft House Furniture store in Los Angeles. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith was arrested and is now facing murder charges. 

Crime has spiked just over 12% in 2022 when compared to 2020, with the number of shooting victims soaring more than 27% as violence surges. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.