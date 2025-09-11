Longtime friend of Charlie Kirk calls him the 'nicest man' he's ever met

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk’s longtime friend and Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz honored his late friend’s memory Thursday on "The Story."

"It’s been a really tough 24 hours, and I lost a friend of mine since I was 16 years old," Bruesewitz told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.

The two friends collaborated on Bruesewitz's book "Winning the Social Media War," with Kirk having written the foreword. Both have worked to expand President Donald Trump’s appeal to young voters.

Bruesewitz, who is three years younger than Kirk, described him as the "nicest man" he’s ever met.

"[Kirk] would never hurt anyone," Bruesewitz said. "It breaks my heart that it was him who got hurt. He only wanted to have conversations with people. He only wanted to debate people. He didn't use violence, he didn't use violent rhetoric. He just spoke the truth."

The political strategist went on to blast the "sick ideology" he says America is up against.

"The radical Left for too long has been perpetrating this hate on innocent people like the president, who got nearly shot twice," Bruesewitz argued.

He ridiculed negative coverage of Kirk, specifically from politicians who "kiss your a--" in private but "spew hate" on TV.

"These people don't even believe what they say, but they say it anyway because they want to get television hits on MSNBC or CNN," Bruesewitz argued.

"It's sick," he continued. "And every single person that has said a hateful thing about Charlie or about the president or about any of us must immediately apologize and cease from saying it further. It's a disgrace."

Former MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd was fired Wednesday shortly after calling Kirk "one of the most divisive" figures who was "constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups."

"Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words," Dowd said.

Afterward, MSNBC issued an apology in a statement.

"During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable," the statement said. "We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise."