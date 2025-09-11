Expand / Collapse search
Longtime friend of Charlie Kirk calls him the 'nicest man' he's ever met

Bruesewitz demanded apologies from politicians who 'spew hate' in an emotional interview

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
The 'most impactful voice of our generation’ is lost, friend says of Charlie Kirk Video

The 'most impactful voice of our generation’ is lost, friend says of Charlie Kirk

Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump advisor and friend of Charlie Kirk, remembers the Turning Point USA founder on 'The Story.'

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk’s longtime friend and Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz honored his late friend’s memory Thursday on "The Story." 

"It’s been a really tough 24 hours, and I lost a friend of mine since I was 16 years old," Bruesewitz told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.  

The two friends collaborated on Bruesewitz's book "Winning the Social Media War," with Kirk having written the foreword. Both have worked to expand President Donald Trump’s appeal to young voters.

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES OFFER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK: 'HE LOVED AMERICA SO MUCH'

Bruesewitz, who is three years younger than Kirk, described him as the "nicest man" he’s ever met. 

melania trump sends message charlie kirk death

First lady Melania Trump offered her condolences to the Kirk family as Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, a 3-year-old daughter, and a 1-year-old son. (Charlie Kirk via Instagram)

"[Kirk] would never hurt anyone," Bruesewitz said. "It breaks my heart that it was him who got hurt. He only wanted to have conversations with people. He only wanted to debate people. He didn't use violence, he didn't use violent rhetoric. He just spoke the truth."

ANTI-TRUMP VOICES PRAISE CHARLIE KIRK'S LEGACY AFTER ASSASSINATION, SAY HE WAS DOING POLITICS 'THE RIGHT WAY'

The political strategist went on to blast the "sick ideology" he says America is up against.

"The radical Left for too long has been perpetrating this hate on innocent people like the president, who got nearly shot twice," Bruesewitz argued. 

He ridiculed negative coverage of Kirk, specifically from politicians who "kiss your a--" in private but "spew hate" on TV.

Charlie Kirk next to image of Trump after getting shot at rally

Charlie Kirk warned his followers to be weary of "assassination culture" among the Left months before his own assassination on the campus of Utah Valley University. (Getty Images)

"These people don't even believe what they say, but they say it anyway because they want to get television hits on MSNBC or CNN," Bruesewitz argued.

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

"It's sick," he continued. "And every single person that has said a hateful thing about Charlie or about the president or about any of us must immediately apologize and cease from saying it further. It's a disgrace."

Former MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd was fired Wednesday shortly after calling Kirk "one of the most divisive" figures who was "constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups."

Matthew Dowd fired

Matthew Dowd has been dropped by MSNBC, effective Sept. 10, 2025. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images)

"Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words," Dowd said.

Afterward, MSNBC issued an apology in a statement. 

"During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable," the statement said. "We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise."

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

