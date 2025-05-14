This influencer left the fashion industry. Now, she’s battling toxic diet culture online

Emily English has become an internet sensation for sharing delicious recipes that are also healthy. The London-based BSc Nutritionist spoke with Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview about what inspired her career path and social media presence.

English believes food is "amazing" and it is also possible to eat good food while getting plenty of nutrients.

English, also known as "@emthenutritionist" on Instagram, shares recipes with her 1.8+ million followers. She said she started doing so during the COVID lockdowns.

"I started by actually - it was during lockdown at the time when COVID was rife, and I used to open my kitchen cupboard and I used to balance my phone on the shelf of the kitchen cupboard so it would look top down onto my chopping board and I would film me making what I would eat that day."

English was inspired to study nutrition when she witnessed toxic diet culture and also when her own relationship with food suffered.

"I kind of realized I had this massive gap in my knowledge of the human body and something that I do every single day — and that's eat. So, I felt like there was this real big detachment from normal nutrition and what we were learning about nutrition."

While creating recipes for people to enjoy, English wants her recipes to be loved but also for people to feel satisfied after eating them.

"I also want people to feel full and satisfied and content because... Feeling full and satiety and feeling kind of okay, I'm done, is such an important part of a healthy balanced diet and so many people think, 'oh nutrition I'm just not I'm going to be starving all the time,' if that makes sense, but I won't yeah, I want people to feel comfortable, content and full."

English is also a number one bestselling author of cookbooks. She wrote "SO GOOD" in 2024, and her upcoming book "Live To Eat" is now available for preorder and will be on sale July 1st.

"They're just full of food that you want to eat that's also good for you. So, it nourishes your body, it nourish your mind," English said about her new book.

English concluded that it doesn't take drastic changes to live a healthier lifestyle.

"You don't have to change every single thing that you already do in order to be healthier. So, diets don't work because they overhaul everything, and you suddenly lose every single bit of identity that you have with how you normally eat. So, what I always say is take what you do and think about the easy things that you know that you can change, but actually make that change every day because it's the tiny differences that we can actually stick to that are going to make the difference long term."

