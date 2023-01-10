Local Wisconsin paper blames Libs of TikTok for high school canceling drag show event

A local Wisconsin newspaper, The Capital Times, spotlighted the Libs of TikTok Twitter account as a factor behind the "hostile reception" and eventually cancelation of a drag show event planned at Madison East High School.

Originally, the school had planned a "family friendly" drag show for Jan. 19 with the help of their Gender and Sexuality Alliance organization. By Monday afternoon, however, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds reported that the event had been canceled following "safety concerns for the student body."

Journalist Ruthie Hauge covered the school’s response but also documented Libs of TikTok’s coverage of the event starting from Thursday.

"On Thursday afternoon, Libs of TikTok, an account that has been suspended from Twitter multiple times for targeted harassment and other violations, sent out its own tweets about the event. The account has focused much of its energy on anti-LGBTQ messaging, often focused on schools and educators," Hauge wrote.

She added, "Soon after the Libs of TikTok tweets, accounts began responding to unrelated tweets from the Madison Metropolitan School District and East High accounts, repeatedly directing the word ‘groomers’ at both."

Libs of TikTok originally shared the school newsletter publicizing the event, which featured a statement of praise from the school’s principal.

"The principal of @MadisonEastHS is inviting students and their families to attend a ‘family-friendly’ drag show at school. They claim the show will celebrate and affirm LGBTQ+ students and staff and praise the work of the ‘Gender and Sexuality Alliance’ club," the account tweeted.

The comment from the school’s principal Mikki Smith read, "I’m proud to highlight our GSA (Gender and Sexuality Alliance) organization for all of the hard work they do to promote a supportive and inclusive environment. Our GSA has been working hard to plan East’s first annual, (family-friendly) drag show intended to celebrate, affirm, and support EHS students and staff in our LGBTQIA+ as well as our larger school community."

Hauge wrote that LeMonds claimed since the newsletter was shared on Twitter, the school had received a number of messages "that have raised a number of safety concerns for this student-led event" which led to its cancelation, though LeMonds suggested the event could be postponed to a later date.

Hauge continued to push back against Libs of TikTok, pointing out that it and other conservatives have endangered drag events.

"In recent months, some conservatives, including the Libs of TikTok account, have targeted drag events. In some cases, events highlighted by the account and others have required extra security to keep those involved safe from armed protesters. In other cases, events were canceled," Hauge wrote.

Hauge cited Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow who attacked critics for "using children" to "stoke division."

"I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting fear and misunderstanding," Muldrow told The Capital Times.

Over the past year, some mainstream media outlets have attacked the Twitter account for allegedly endangering locations based on sharing publicly available information. In December, a guest on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" suggested the account was guilty of "stochastic terrorism" by causing a "trans panic" over sharing information about drag events involving children.

Later on Tuesday, Libs of TikTok shared the news of the event’s cancelation.

"BREAKING: Wisconsin school cancels drag show for students. As usual, they cite ‘safety concerns’ and of course can’t provide any evidence of said ‘safety concerns.’ The only safety concern is for children who are being exposed to inappropriate adult entertainment in school," the account tweeted.

When reached for a comment, Libs of TikTok also added "I will never stop calling out those who seek to destroy childhood innocence."