Local New York CBS anchor suspended after appearing in disarray, slurring words on air

CBS6 Albany anchor Heather Kovar was suspended on Sunday after appearing on air in disarray and slurring words during her broadcast, according to the Times Union, in a media story that went viral.

Kovar began her broadcast by noting a gas explosion at a plant in Medford, Oklahoma. She slurred as she said evacuations were ordered and that the investigation of the explosion was going.

"Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Medford, Oklahoma, with unknown fatalities and injuries…injuries are unknown in this situation. All right, so, well, hello! Good afternoon! Like, I was telling you this morning, if you watched us this morning…I told you, you know what? What a beautiful day outside! It is just amazing," Kovar said.

Kovar also struggled to report on high temperatures and heat waves across certain areas of the country.

Heat warnings were put in place in the southern parts of the country. The "feels like" temperature in Little Rock, Arkansas, was forecasted to reach 115 degrees.

"105 degrees in Texas today, I just spoke with my mother, that's what she's dealing with, it's a major heat wave. And it is, it's just hitting everywhere. We're so lucky, it's only 80 degrees here. We're really lucky here in the capital region, I mean let me tell you about that. These areas are reaching such areas, I mean it's Houston, Austin, San Antonio, I mean they're not expected, it has happened," Kovar laughed. "You don't need us telling you that it's bad."

She said that people were being told to stay inside and drink lots of water and repeated "we are just lucky" because it was just 80 degrees near her, while continuing to struggle to speak clearly.

Kovar told the Times Union that she had returned from family leave following the death of her father.

"On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31. Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted," she said in a statement to the Times Union.

CBS6, also known as WRGB and owned by Sinclair Broadcast group, did not immediately respond to Fox New Digital's request for comment.

Station general manger Robert Croteau said in a statement to the Times Union that Kovar was "suspended pending our internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time."

Kovar posted to Twitter on Saturday and announced her schedule, saying that it was "another marathon weekend."

"See you now 6-8am. Then at 6 and 11. And I’ll be back Sunday morning from 7-9am then 6:30 pm and 11pm," Kovar wrote.