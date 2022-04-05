Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Graham asks how Biden made 'all this money off the vice presidency'

Graham calls for the Bidens to get the same scrutiny the Trumps received

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Sen. Graham: Did the Biden family monetize the vice presidency? Video

Sen. Graham: Did the Biden family monetize the vice presidency?

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Biden family to receive the same degree of scrutiny that the Trump family has received on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked how then-Vice President Joe Biden allegedly made "all this money off the vice presidency" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"How did [Biden] make all this money off the vice presidency?" Graham asked host Jesse Watters. 

"I want somebody to ask the questions of the Biden family that were asked of the Trump family — ‘What were your deals in Russia?’" he continued. 

"I want the same level of scrutiny, and if you believe this laptop is accurate and true, there's a treasure trove of conflict of interest in that laptop."

For Joe Biden to be responsible for combating corruption in Ukraine but to not know that his son Hunter was on the board of Burisma Holdings, "the most corrupt gas company in the whole country," makes "very little sense" to Graham.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS SEND LETTER TO HUNTER BIDEN LAW FIRM SEEKING PRESERVATION OF RECORDS

"The bottom line," he added, is whether the Biden family monetized the vice presidency. If the Hunter Biden laptop saga is true, there is "credible evidence" the family monetized the elder Biden's position.

Graham asked who will hold media outlets accountable for suppressing the laptop story before the 2020 presidential election. Facebook and Twitter suppressed the story, he said.

  • Former President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010.
    Former President Barack Obama (L) and President Joe Biden shake hands.   (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • U.S. President Joe Biden embraces First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as son Hunter Biden, daughter Ashley Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris look on after Biden was sworn in during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
    President Joe Biden embraces First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as son Hunter Biden, daughter Ashley Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris look on.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-SC) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill, April 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. A confirmation vote from the full Senate will come later this week
    Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.).  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"So I do believe there's a lane for accountability when it comes to the criminal misconduct — potential misconduct — of Hunter Biden, but who the hell is going to hold these companies accountable for stopping a story that could['ve] affected the outcome of the election?"

Graham called for the reform of social media companies.

He weighed in on the Biden administration's "social and political agenda" for the military.

The administration is "trying to transform the military into an image of America that I think most Americans are rebelling against," he said. 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.