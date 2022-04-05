Sen. Graham asks how Biden made 'all this money off the vice presidency'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked how then-Vice President Joe Biden allegedly made "all this money off the vice presidency" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"How did [Biden] make all this money off the vice presidency?" Graham asked host Jesse Watters.

"I want somebody to ask the questions of the Biden family that were asked of the Trump family — ‘What were your deals in Russia?’" he continued.

"I want the same level of scrutiny, and if you believe this laptop is accurate and true, there's a treasure trove of conflict of interest in that laptop."

For Joe Biden to be responsible for combating corruption in Ukraine but to not know that his son Hunter was on the board of Burisma Holdings, "the most corrupt gas company in the whole country," makes "very little sense" to Graham.

"The bottom line," he added, is whether the Biden family monetized the vice presidency. If the Hunter Biden laptop saga is true, there is "credible evidence" the family monetized the elder Biden's position.

Graham asked who will hold media outlets accountable for suppressing the laptop story before the 2020 presidential election. Facebook and Twitter suppressed the story, he said.

"So I do believe there's a lane for accountability when it comes to the criminal misconduct — potential misconduct — of Hunter Biden, but who the hell is going to hold these companies accountable for stopping a story that could['ve] affected the outcome of the election?"

Graham called for the reform of social media companies.

He weighed in on the Biden administration's "social and political agenda" for the military.

The administration is "trying to transform the military into an image of America that I think most Americans are rebelling against," he said.