

Sen. Graham: Biden should be impeached if Americans or Afghan allies are left behind

Graham says Biden committing 'dereliction of duty' if we leave one American behind

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
The South Carolina congressman also told ‘Fox & Friends’ that Biden should be impeached if any Afghan allies are left behind

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday that President Biden "deserves to be impeached" if the United States leaves any Americans or Afghan allies behind when evacuating Afghanistan. 

"If we leave any Americans behind—if we leave thousands of those Afghans who fought along our side behind bravely—Joe Biden deserves to be impeached for a higher crime and misdemeanor of dereliction of duty," said Graham during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Graham again clarified his statement with more precision. 

"If we leave one American behind. If we don’t get all those Afghans who stepped up to the plate to help us out then Joe Biden, in my view, has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached."

BIDEN NEEDS TO AUTHORIZE MILITARY TO SAVE STRANDED AMERICANS IN AFGHANISTAN, CRENSHAW SAYS

Graham asserted that the U.S. is "duty-bound" to get every American out of Afghanistan safely, and also "honor-bound" to do the same for Afghans who fought alongside American soldiers. 

The South Carolina congressman noted that the French and British governments have expressed a willingness to send forces to evacuate their citizens and allies.

Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden has been a foreign policy ‘wrecking ball’ for 40 years Video

The Washington Post reported that Paris deployed an elite police team to pick up nationals and Afghans who’ve been sheltering at the city's old French embassy. The report also said that British paratroopers have been deployed on rescue missions.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, vowed to bring home all the Americans stuck in the country. The U.S. is believed to have about 6,000 troops there.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

