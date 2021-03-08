Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway says group should 'shut down, absent full disclosure' of finances

The Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway doubled down Monday on his call for the disgraced anti-Trump super PAC to be shut down over suspected financial irregularities.

A bombshell report published by The New York Times Monday stated that Lincoln Project leadership were made aware of sexual misconduct allegations against co-founder John Weaver in January 2020, just one month after the group launched.

The report also details Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt's aspirations to build a media empire alongside Weaver, and shed light on shady finance dealings -- including a whopping $27 million that raised by the group and allocated to co-founder Reed Galen's consulting firm, which paid him and his colleagues, sources told the Times.

Conway, who left The Lincoln Project back in August reiterated a prior call on socialm media for the group to disband amid the growing controversies.

"@ProjectLincoln should shut down, absent full disclosure of its finances. As this detailed story shows, there's simply too much money that hasn't been accounted for, and, I fear, never will be," Conway tweeted with a link to the Times report.

Conway went on to urge those who "want to continue the fight against Trumpism" to fund other groups like the Republican Accountability Project, Protect Democracy, and The Bulwark.

Last month, Conway called for The Lincoln Project to shut down after it was reported that its leadership was made aware of the Weaver claims in March 2020. He also expressed support for an independent probe into the Weaver allegations.

Conway, the famed conservative lawyer and husband of former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway, drew mockery from skeptics when he claimed that he barely knew Weaver while working as colleagues at the anti-Trump group.