FLASHBACK: Dems ran defense on Biden's age before Special Counsel put damning spotlight on his 'poor memory'

Democrats have long run defenses of President Biden, whose age is now facing intense scrutiny following damning revelations in a report released Thursday by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents, concluded he would not bring charges against him in part because a jury would find him to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory" despite the acknowledgment that the documents were "willfully" obtained by Biden both as vice president and as a senator.

However, Hur's report revealed Biden had a "hazy" memory on when he was previously in office and when his son Beau died.

NO CHARGES FOR BIDEN AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO IMPROPER HANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

"In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse," the report states. "He did not remember when he was vice president , forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')."

"He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died," the report continued. "And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama."

The explosive details from Hur's interview with Biden flies in the face of comments made by the president's defenders who say the 81-year-old is fit to serve.

Just last month, first lady Jill Biden was asked by MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski whether he can withstand another four years in office as he seeks reelection in 2024.

JILL BIDEN DEFENDS PRESIDENT FROM DIRECT QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS HEALTH, AGE: ‘HE’S LIVED HISTORY'

"He can do it," she affirmed. "I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day."

Vice President Kamala Harris similarly defended Biden's mental sharpness last month, telling ABC News, "I've spent a lot of time with Biden, be it in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room and other places – he is extraordinarily smart. He has the ability to see around the corner in terms of what might be the challenges we face as a nation or globally." In November, she called Biden "absolutely authoritative" in every room he's in.

In November 2023, responding to former Obama adviser David Axelrod's comments about Biden's age, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Fox News' Mark Meredith, "I would put the president's stamina, the president's wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people against anyone, anyone on any day of the week."

In September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked whether voters have "any reason to be concerned" over Biden's age. Newsom told CNN they have "every right to be concerned" but praised Biden as a "seasoned pro" who "knows how to get things done."

Last July, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued Biden should "embrace his age," insisting age is a "relative thing" and joked "He's a kid to me."

NEWSOM SAYS BIDEN'S AGE IS NO PROBLEM: ‘I WANT A SEASONED PRO’

Following Biden's June 2023 tumble from tripping over a sandbag at the Air Force commencement ceremony, Democratic lawmakers rushed to defend the president. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn "We all take a few tumbles." Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. dismissed concerns about Biden's ability to serve saying, "He's in shape. He goes bike riding, he's probably in better shape than me."

When asked by FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn whether he was concerned over Biden's health going into 2024, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., firmly replied "No."

Back in May 2021, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki (now an MSNBC host) boasted Biden's good health, telling reporters "I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he's hard to keep up with."