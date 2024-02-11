Biden's Super Bowl 'Shrinkflation' video stuns social media: 'Is this a joke?'

President Biden celebrated Super Bowl Sunday in what many saw as a bizarre and ironic video attacking snack companies for inflation.

Though the president skipped out on the traditional pre-game interview, the White House’s X account posted a pre-recorded video of Biden talking about "Shrinkflation."

"While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same? Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend. I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it," the post read.

In the video, Biden said, "It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and if you’re anything like me, you like to be surrounded by a snack or two while watching the big game. You know, when buying snacks for the game, you might have noticed one thing: sports drinks bottles are smaller, [a] bag of chips has fewer chips, but they’re still charging just as much."

BIDEN SKIPPING THE SUPER BOWL INTERVIEW PERPLEXES CNN'S TAPPER: ‘WHAT’S HE AFRAID OF?’

He continued, "As an ice cream lover, what makes me the most angry is that ice cream cartons have actually shrunk in size but not in price. I’ve had enough of what they call Shrinkflation. It’s a rip off. Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking the products little by little and hoping you won’t notice. Give me a break. The American public is tired of being played for suckers. I’m calling on companies to put a stop to this. Let’s make sure businesses do the right thing now."

The video and its focus on inflation struck many social media users as ridiculous and ironic considering the Biden administration’s track record.

"Imagine how little respect you must have for voters to try this," National Review senior writer Charles C.W. Cooke remarked.

Outkick columnist Mary Katherine Ham commented, "I did not predict leaning into the aging issue with an Andy-Rooney-on-quaaludes rant about how chip bags used to be fuller."

"Nobody believes this," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller declared.

Conservative commentator John Hasson noted, "Each recorded video of him reading a script, with numerous cuts spliced together, looks worse than the last."

"Is this a joke?" columnist David Marcus asked.

Conservative radio host Jason Rantz wrote, "Joe Biden couldn’t do a Super Bowl interview because it would have been passed his bedtime, but he did have time to post a propaganda video hoping you won’t realize shrinkflation is a result of inflation courtesy of Bidenomics."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha commented, "Naah. It's not inflation that continues to rise that isn't forcing stores to do this..."

"The sad part is that more than a few voters will not realize this is just regular old inflation at work," Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross wrote.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS ASKING ABOUT AGE CONCERNS AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT: 'THAT IS YOUR JUDGMENT!'

This is the second year in a row that President Biden has skipped out on the traditional pre-Super Bowl interview. Furthermore, Biden has not sat down for a formal news interview with a journalist since the Oct. 15 installment of CBS’ "60 Minutes."

This lack of media exposure became more noticeable after Special Counsel Robert Hur's report released on Thursday. In the report, Hur described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory" and noted that the president struggled to remember details such as the year his son Beau died or when he was Vice President.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP