Lincoln Project fundraises off Buffalo massacre, attacks Elise Stefanik as 'evil'

The Lincoln Project has begun fundraising off the hate-fueled mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y., that left 10 dead and three wounded earlier this month.

Payton Gendron allegedly wore a camera glued to his helmet and carried an AR-15 rifle into the Tops Friendly Market grocery store, opening fire on innocent victims. Eleven of the victims were Black while the remaining two were White.

Democrats and many media pundits attempted to blame Republicans and conservatives, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., for the tragedy after an apparent manifesto of the shooter was discovered online. The Washington Post and other media outlets accused Stefanik of "echoing" the "racist Great Replacement Theory," which is believed to have inspired the Buffalo gunman. Stefanik previously denied these accusations through an adviser, calling them "sickening and false reporting."

The Lincoln Project, already under fire after co-founder John Weaver admitted to predatory online behavior toward young, gay men, and regularly criticized over its finances, created an ad that tied Stefanik to the mass shooting in an attempt to raise cash.

"Buffalo paid in blood for the White replacement theory she promotes for power. Elise doesn’t care and won’t stop selling racial hatred," the Lincoln Project narrator said before calling her "evil."

The Lincoln Project’s website has a "Mean Girl" page with the ad seeking donations.

"Just when you thought denying baby formula to immigrant children was rock bottom, Elise Stefanik doubled down after the Buffalo shootings, going all-in on her racist 'Great Replacement' theory. We’re calling her and her corporate megadonors out on it," the Lincoln Project wrote. "Are you with us?"

The controversial, left-wing super PAC gave followers a choice of donating monthly, or submitting a one-time payment. Alex Degrasse, a senior adviser to Elise Stefanik, slammed the group for "exploiting" the mass shooting.

"The pedo protectors at the Never Trump Scam PAC Lincoln Project continue to show the country how morally bankrupt they are and that they will go to any lengths for a buck. The fact that they are openly exploiting last week's horrific tragedy in Buffalo for donations is sickening and should be condemned by all," Degrasse told Fox News Digital.

"These disgusting tactics are sadly what Americans should expect from an organization that was co-founded by serial sexual abuser of teenage boys and still employs a Confederate sympathizer," Degrasse continued, seemingly referring to an image of co-founder Rick Wilson’s cooler featuring the Confederate flag that went viral in 2020.

The Lincoln Project’s murky history has been well documented and is often mocked by conservatives. The group’s troubles includes everything from admitting Weaver is "a predator, a liar, and an abuser" to being called out over shady financial practices. Its embarrassing stunt in last year's Virginia governor's race, when it attempted to smear Glenn Youngkin supporters by having members pose as tiki-torch-wielding racists by his campaign bus, further sullied its reputation.

Weaver was accused last year of harassment by 21 men, including an alleged victim who was a minor when their online contact first began. The Lincoln Project eventually disavowed Weaver, claiming his "secret life" was "built on a foundation of deception at every level."

"He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser," the Lincoln Project said in a statement.

However, disavowing Weaver didn’t stop an onslaught of negative attention and the controversial group appeared to be on the verge of a complete collapse, hemorrhaging support from inside and outside the organization.

Co-founder Steve Schmidt resigned from the group’s board, co-founder Jennifer Horn left the group "in disgust," "Never-Trump Conservative" foreign policy expert Tom Nichols announced he would leave his role as an unpaid adviser, adviser Kurt Bardella stepped down and Nayyera Haq -- who was hosting the online show "The Lincoln Report" – also walked away.

Weaver left the project himself, too, after apologizing for his behavior and issuing a statement in which he said he had a hard time reconciling his sexuality because he loved his wife and two kids.

