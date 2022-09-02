Liberals fume at CNN reporters who mildly criticized military presence at Biden speech: 'This is embarrassing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two CNN journalists made a small criticism of the presentation at President Joe Biden’s "Battle for the Soul of The Nation" address Thursday evening and were met with outrage and scorn from liberals on Twitter.

Both reporters, CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny and CNN "New Day" anchor Briana Keilar, avoided knocking the substance of Biden’s divisive and political speech aimed at Trump supporters or "MAGA Republicans" and rather critiqued the presence of the U.S. Marines at such a speech.

The fact that both weren’t totally enraptured with Biden’s moment, presented in a blood-red theme in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, drove CNN’s usual liberal fans up a wall.

Many wondered whether this was part of the journalists’ efforts to impress new CNN management, who reportedly want the network to be fairer to both political parties going forward.

Jeff Zeleny made a simple remark about the speech’s "break with White House traditions" and liberals flew off the handle.

"There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions," Zeleny wrote.

Prominent liberal Twitter users flooded Zeleny’s post with a torrent of angry tweets.

Washington Post columnist Jen Rubin was unable to handle this minor critique, writing, "Excuse me. This is not an RNC convention at the WH … if this is the new CNN, count me out."

Economist David Rothschild claimed this tweet was somehow evidence that CNN was trying to impress MAGA people, tweeting, "@CNN going chasing MAGA ratings (again) is scary for US (also an insane business decision)."

Liberal civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill tweeted, "Every time I read something like this I realize how many people in positions of influence don’t understand or refuse to accept what is required of civil society at this moment of democratic peril."

Author and transgender activist Charlotte Clymer wrote, "This is embarrassing. Truly. You should feel embarrassed for this."

Author and creator of hit TV show "The Wire," David Simon, implied that CNN’s question really took away from the momentousness of Biden’s speech. He wrote, "U.S. President: The republic is in peril. The right to vote is vulnerable; election results, denied. The Capitol was attacked. Peaceful transitions of power? No longer a norm. America lurches toward civil strife.

CNN: ‘Whoa. Should those two Marines be standing back there?’"

"If you don’t understand the era and its perils, step aside for people who do," wrote liberal author and MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas, slamming Zeleny.

Radio host and frequent MSNBC guest Roland Martin tweeted, "Utter nonsense, Jeff. Trump OBLITERATED presidential norms."

Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley pointed to Trump as well in his tweet against Zeleny. Sharing a photo of Trump’s final 2020 RNC convention speech, he wrote, "Here's Trump giving GOP convention speech using the ENTIRE WHITE HOUSE AS A STAGE PROP!!!

"Such a f------ stupid hot take," he added.

"This reporter should read up on ‘past breaks with White House traditions’ to not sound so silly," remarked ex-CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien.

Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella, who recently claimed that Republicans are a "domestic terrorist cell," quipped, "Shorter version: CNN is under new management."

Briana Keilar made the same point on her Twitter account and was clobbered for it by angry liberals. She tweeted, "Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it."

The angry comments numbered in the tens of thousands for her critique.

Liberal writer David Weissman condemned Keilar’s tweet and added some inflammatory language to the discussion, writing, "I am a veteran and I consider President Biden's speech to be patriotic. Republicans declared war against us on Janurary 6th, and they continue to attack what America stands for. They defend a criminal who stolen classified documents, they act like America's enemy."

Prominent liberal Twitter account, BrooklynDad_Defiant!, tweeted, "Thanks for the reminder of why I stopped watching you. I used to be one of your biggest fans. Now, I just SMDH. [shake my d--- head] Truly sad."

Former New York Times author Kurt Eichenwald expressed frustration that Keilar would dare call Biden’s speech political. He wrote, "Oh, Brianna. Identifying a threat to our democracy and calling for republicans, independents and democrats to unite against an ideology of violence and anti democracy is not a political speech. He condemned the ideology that led to what you see here. That is not politics."

Trans person Charlotte Clymer also appeared in Keilar’s comments, telling her, "Brianna, just post the talking points you were sent. That might save us all some time."

Author and Hollywood union member Bruno Amato wrote, "Brianna, you may not have noticed. These aren't normal times. One political party consists of fascist traitors who don't respect democracy and are still trying to overthrow an election while defending a traitor who leads their party. Stop this both sideism nonsense."

"I see you’re just fine with CNN’s new shift to the right," taunted Democrat writer Tara Dublin.