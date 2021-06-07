Liberal PBS reporter ridiculed for asking how Biden will heal Europe's 'scars' from 'anomaly' Trump

Liberal PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor was ridiculed for her question to a White House official Monday asking how President Biden could heal the "scars" in Europe and convince leaders President Donald Trump traumatized that he was an "anomaly."

"Can you talk a bit about how President Biden plans to convince especially our European allies that former President Trump was an anomaly in some ways?" she asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "All of the things that he did to in some ways traumatize those leaders, calling into question the need for NATO. What's the plan there, and is there concern that those scars are gonna be deeper than his ability to address them in this one trip?"

Sullivan said showing the U.S. was capable of putting the coronavirus pandemic behind it and powering global growth would be more effective than rhetoric. Biden is heading to Europe this week for a series of high-level meetings, including the G7 economic summit and a June 16 face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PBS KNOCKED FOR NAMING ‘ACTIVIST’ REPORTER YAMICHE ALCINDOR AS HOST OF ‘WASHINGTON WEEK’

Alcindor's loaded question prompted criticism yet again of the outspokenly progressive reporter, who also once told Biden there was "a perception of you that got you elected as a moral, decent man." Some noted her editorial stance that Trump had the ability to "traumatize" other world leaders.

"Defund PBS," the Daily Caller tweeted with a clip of the question.

Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs hit Biden for waiving sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, a move she argued "empowers Putin's Russia and weakens NATO." Trump's pressure on European NATO allies to meet defense spending alliance commitments aroused anger around the continent, but his push was partly credited for the subsequent rise in NATO member defense budgets.

"An insane thing to say even if the rest of the world had adopted the same kind of therapeutic professional middle class language this reporter encounters on Twitter," the Washington Free Beacon's Joe Simonson wrote.

LIBERAL PBS WHITE HOUSE REPORTER ALLOWS 'SOURCES' TO ANONYMOUSLY PUSH PRO-BIDEN TALKING POINTS

Alcindor is a contributor to liberal MSNBC as well, where she often appears on such pro-Biden shows as "Deadline: White House." She was one of several reporters to repeat the false Biden refrain that the administration was left with no plan for vaccine distribution when it took office.

Alcindor also drew criticism in November when she enthusiastically repeated an anonymous Democrat describing Biden's proposed cabinet as "superheroes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was talking to a Democrat who just said this also felt like 'The Avengers,'" Alcindor said on MSNBC. "It felt like we were being rescued from this craziness that we've all lived through from the last four years and now here are the superheroes to come and save us all."