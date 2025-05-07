'View' co-host knocks Biden ahead of interview, says Democrats don't want to see him right now

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin took a shot at former President Joe Biden on Wednesday during an appearance on CNN, ahead of her interview with the former president scheduled for Thursday.

"This is the messenger no Democrat wants to see out there right now," Griffin told CNN's John Berman, arguing that Biden deserved credit for holding the NATO alliance together. She also pointed out that Biden oversaw the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan as president.

The co-hosts of "The View" announced last week they would be joined by Biden and his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, on Thursday for a live joint interview. Biden also sat for an interview this week with BBC that was published on Wednesday.

"Listen, people are ready to move on," Griggin said. "With due respect to the former president, and most former presidents give their legacy some time to breathe. I think if Jimmy Carter, when he lost, he did not go out there and do a lot of interviews. He gave his legacy some time and a decade later, he was one of the most beloved former presidents. If I were giving advice to Joe Biden, it’d be give your legacy some time to breathe."

Berman joked that Griffin was also excited that Biden would be joining them on "The View" on Thursday.

The CNN host noted that Biden weighed in on foreign policy during the BBC interview, calling out President Donald Trump for his actions.

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp said Biden was irrelevant during the discussion.

"The message is fine, the messenger is irrelevant," Cupp said. "And that’s hard to say and maybe hard for him to hear. But listen, Democratic voters are over him. Democratic lawmakers are angry at him. And Democratic donors are over him. They’re past him. They’re done with him. They don’t want him around. And just practically, it’s a very bad time for Joe Biden to pop up."

Berman also brought up Biden's response to a question about whether it would have mattered if he dropped out of the race earlier.

Biden said, "I don't think it would have mattered, we left at a time when we had a good candidate."

"It may be the way he answered that question that answered the question," Berman said.

Griffin agreed and said former Vice President Kamala Harris had only a short amount of time to run her campaign at a time when a majority of Americans felt the country was on the wrong track.

"You could be the greatest political candidate of all time, which the former vice president was not, and you’re not going to be able to overcome that weight, that you’re just carried down by the Biden Administration," she said. "It’s also just not a feat we’ve ever seen in American politics, where somebody’s been elected in that not short of a timeframe."