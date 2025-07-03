Lia Thomas' former teammates praise Trump's protection of women's sports at UPenn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former University of Pennsylvania swimmers who were teammates with trans athlete Lia Thomas are speaking out after the Trump administration reached an agreement with the school to keep biological males out of women’s sports.

Margot Kaczorowski and Ellen Holmquist, two former UPenn swimmers, spoke with "Fox & Friends" to give their takes on the landmark deal between the 47th president and the historic Ivy League school. While both were encouraged by the news, they expressed there are still "a lot of steps that need to be taken," as Kaczorowski put it.

"It's a good starting point," she said during the interview. "I'm really grateful for the Trump administration and what they are doing to protect women, but there's so much more to go."

"We have a long way to go to make sure that women's rights are upheld and policies are in place to ensure the verification process that it's only females in women's sports."

Holmquist, who was left off the 2022 Ivy League Championship roster due to Lia Thomas’ participation, reflected on her experience amid UPenn’s new policy on transgender athletes, calling for the future protection of collegiate swimmers and "young girls that want to compete."

"They’re not taking full accountability the way that I wish that they would," Kaczorowski added, referring to UPenn. "I think that they have an opportunity here if they're going to accept responsibility to then work with us, work with girls who actually want to see change and ensure that women's rights are protected going forward — but they're not doing that."

"They're still fighting us," she added. "I'm hoping that they can kind of get on that path."

Paula Scanlan, another former UPenn teammate of Thomas, praised the leadership of Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who made the announcement of the school's agreement with the Trump administration on Tuesday.

"I got to be with her yesterday at the White House when she made this announcement," Scanlan said during a Wednesday appearance on "America’s Newsroom." "I know she has wonderful things she'll continue to do in higher education, and I can't wait to watch it."

Under the agreement between UPenn and the Trump administration, the school will restore previous school swimming records that were broken by biological male athletes competing alongside women. The university also issued a public statement to their community about the new compliance with Trump-era Title IX rules.

This deal is far from the first action by the federal government on women’s sports; back in February, President Donald Trump signed the "No Men In Women’s Sports" executive order which sought to bar transgender athletes from competing with women and threatened to remove federal funding from any school that defied the mandate.