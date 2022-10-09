Mark Levin claims America's woes are 'man-made’ disasters by Democrats

Fox News host Mark Levin skewered Democratic Party policies as being "man-made" disasters during his Sunday monologue on "Life, Liberty, & Levin."

"Why do the Democrats hate America?" Levin asked as he cited a litany of worsening American problems.

"U.S. murder rate highest in 25 years as big cities shatter records. Chicago, New York, L.A., Minneapolis, Philadelphia, wow, my home city, the city of brotherly love, people can’t even go out on the streets anymore," Levin said.

He suggested that rising rates of crime to the point police departments are overwhelmed has been partially caused by liberal policies.

LEVIN DECLARES A PERSON CANNOT BE A ‘PROGRESSIVE’ AND ‘SUPPORT THE CONSTITUTION’

"This is undermining the police forces in America. What have the Democrats done about it? What have they done to fix it? How are they gonna fix it when they broke it?" he asked.

Levin, who has been a frequent critic of abortion, suggested that Democrats only seem to care about a woman’s choice to abort an unborn child, but turn a blind eye to the issue of rape in major cities.

"Interestingly enough, they like to say they support abortion because they believe women have a right to choose and protect their bodies," he said. "Well, rape is way up in this country. Way up. Particularly in the heavily populated inner cities. Don’t those women want to protect their bodies too?"

After citing so many issues, Levin suggested they are the product of the Democratic Party being in power.

MARK LEVIN: IT'S TIME FOR A ‘TRUE DISCUSSION’ ABOUT RACE AND ABORTION

"Everything I just described to you, is a man-made disaster," Levin said. "That is, a Democrat Party made disaster, and it’s continuing, look at immigration on the southern border."

Levin continued by saying the leaders of the Democratic Party are undermining the spiritual bedrock of the United States itself, the Constitution.

"They are attacking the Constitution, the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, the Fifth Amendment, the Tenth Amendment, separation of powers, checks and balances," Levin said.

Levin concluded his monologue by warning how Democratic Party leaders are using the major institutions to persecute not just rival politicians, but American citizens themselves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And of course they’ve unleashed their corrupt Department of Justice and the FBI like the old East German Stasi against anybody they disagree with," he said. "Pro lifers, parents, the former president of United States Donald Trump, and you’re next."