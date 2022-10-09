Expand / Collapse search
Mark Levin claims America's woes are 'man-made’ disasters by Democrats

The Fox News host warned viewers how the 'corrupt' Department of Justice will be coming for them next

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Mark Levin: Why do Democrats hate America? Video

Mark Levin: Why do Democrats hate America?

Fox News host Mark Levin laid out what the Democratic Party and President Biden support and why the country is headed in the wrong direction in his monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.' 

Fox News host Mark Levin skewered Democratic Party policies as being "man-made" disasters during his Sunday monologue on "Life, Liberty, & Levin."

"Why do the Democrats hate America?" Levin asked as he cited a litany of worsening American problems.

"U.S. murder rate highest in 25 years as big cities shatter records. Chicago, New York, L.A., Minneapolis, Philadelphia, wow, my home city, the city of brotherly love, people can’t even go out on the streets anymore," Levin said.

He suggested that rising rates of crime to the point police departments are overwhelmed has been partially caused by liberal policies.

A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. 

A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

LEVIN DECLARES A PERSON CANNOT BE A ‘PROGRESSIVE’ AND ‘SUPPORT THE CONSTITUTION’

"This is undermining the police forces in America. What have the Democrats done about it? What have they done to fix it? How are they gonna fix it when they broke it?" he asked.

Levin, who has been a frequent critic of abortion, suggested that Democrats only seem to care about a woman’s choice to abort an unborn child, but turn a blind eye to the issue of rape in major cities.

"Interestingly enough, they like to say they support abortion because they believe women have a right to choose and protect their bodies," he said. "Well, rape is way up in this country. Way up. Particularly in the heavily populated inner cities. Don’t those women want to protect their bodies too?"

After citing so many issues, Levin suggested they are the product of the Democratic Party being in power.

The sun rises down 42nd Street behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on November 28, 2019 as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey.

The sun rises down 42nd Street behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on November 28, 2019 as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

MARK LEVIN: IT'S TIME FOR A ‘TRUE DISCUSSION’ ABOUT RACE AND ABORTION 

"Everything I just described to you, is a man-made disaster," Levin said. "That is, a Democrat Party made disaster, and it’s continuing, look at immigration on the southern border." 

Levin continued by saying the leaders of the Democratic Party are undermining the spiritual bedrock of the United States itself, the Constitution.

"They are attacking the Constitution, the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, the Fifth Amendment, the Tenth Amendment, separation of powers, checks and balances," Levin said.

Levin concluded his monologue by warning how Democratic Party leaders are using the major institutions to persecute not just rival politicians, but American citizens themselves.

"Life, Liberty &amp; Levin" host Mark Levin

"Life, Liberty &amp; Levin" host Mark Levin (screenshot)

"And of course they’ve unleashed their corrupt Department of Justice and the FBI like the old East German Stasi against anybody they disagree with," he said. "Pro lifers, parents, the former president of United States Donald Trump, and you’re next."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.