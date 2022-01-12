Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell: Minorities want police protection and the Manhattan DA is taking that away

Alvin Bragg said Saturday that public safety must be based in 'fairness'

Leo Terrell on Manhattan DA: People of color want police protection and he’s taking it away Video

Leo Terrell on Manhattan DA: People of color want police protection and he’s taking it away

The civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor says that Alvin Bragg is using his skin color as a ‘shield’ to portray ‘fairness’ in crime policies.

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell reacted Wednesday on "America's Newsroom" to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asserting that safety in NYC has to be based on "fairness." 

GOWDY OBLITERATES MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY FOR 'HUG-A-THUG' CRIME APPROACH: 'DANGEROUSLY STUPID'

LEO TERRELL: He’s using, I’m gonna be very clear as a lawyer for thirty years, he’s using his color as a shield - his own ethnicity as a shield. Fairness. What does that mean? People of color are being hurt by his policies. They can’t afford, Bill, private security. So, he’s talking about fairness. It’s some type of reflection of what happened 35-40 years ago. We have people of color, like himself, in positions of responsibility. They need to enforce the law, and what’s happening here is that he is claiming that this is helping people of color, this is helping the city. It’s not. It’s hurting. People of color want law protection, and he’s taking it away.

Leo Terrell: Manhattan DA’s progressive policies will ‘recruit’ more criminals to commit crimes in NYC Video
