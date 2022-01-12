Leo Terrell: Minorities want police protection and the Manhattan DA is taking that away

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell reacted Wednesday on "America's Newsroom" to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asserting that safety in NYC has to be based on "fairness."

LEO TERRELL: He’s using, I’m gonna be very clear as a lawyer for thirty years, he’s using his color as a shield - his own ethnicity as a shield. Fairness. What does that mean? People of color are being hurt by his policies. They can’t afford, Bill, private security. So, he’s talking about fairness. It’s some type of reflection of what happened 35-40 years ago. We have people of color, like himself, in positions of responsibility. They need to enforce the law, and what’s happening here is that he is claiming that this is helping people of color, this is helping the city. It’s not. It’s hurting. People of color want law protection, and he’s taking it away.

