Lee Zeldin calls out Kathy Hochul for 'targeting' law-abiding citizens with NY gun law

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on Gov. Kathy Hochul signing more gun restrictions into law. Zeldin won his primary for governor Friday.

LEE ZELDIN: I think that we need to separate a law-abiding New Yorker who wants to safely and securely carry a firearm for solely their self-defense, and the criminals who want to carry firearms illegally and commit offense after offense after offense, harming others. And because of the system in New York, they keep ending up back on the streets.

Now, what they're doing with this action today up in Albany is targeting the law-abiding New Yorker. I don't think they're making New York more safe; they're making New York less safe. They're creating these locations as targets because now, as a criminal, if you wanted to carry out one of your acts of targeting someone with an illegal firearm, you know that you're likely to encounter less resistance because the only people who care about these laws passed today are the law-abiding citizens.

