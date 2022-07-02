Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lee Zeldin calls out Kathy Hochul for 'targeting' law-abiding citizens with NY gun law

Lee Zeldin says New York's gun restrictions show a lack of respect for the Constitution

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lee Zeldin: The new gun restrictions will make New York less safe Video

Lee Zeldin: The new gun restrictions will make New York less safe

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, gubernatorial candidate, slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for 'targeting' law-abiding citizens with a new gun control bill on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on Gov. Kathy Hochul signing more gun restrictions into law. Zeldin won his primary for governor Friday.

LEE ZELDIN: I think that we need to separate a law-abiding New Yorker who wants to safely and securely carry a firearm for solely their self-defense, and the criminals who want to carry firearms illegally and commit offense after offense after offense, harming others. And because of the system in New York, they keep ending up back on the streets. 

NEW YORK SHOWDOWN: REP. LEE ZELDIN WINS REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION

Now, what they're doing with this action today up in Albany is targeting the law-abiding New Yorker. I don't think they're making New York more safe; they're making New York less safe. They're creating these locations as targets because now, as a criminal, if you wanted to carry out one of your acts of targeting someone with an illegal firearm, you know that you're likely to encounter less resistance because the only people who care about these laws passed today are the law-abiding citizens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

New York governor signs strict gun control bill, Zeldin reacts Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.