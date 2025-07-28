Leading 'biohacker' reveals why RFK Jr.'s health crusade 'couldn't come at a better time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Biohacker" Gary Brecka has healed names like UFC's Dana White, and now he's supporting RFK, Jr.'s MAHA mission to heal others.

The human biologist notorious for claims like "humans could soon live up to 150 years" joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to enthuse about the HHS secretary's push to stifle the chronic disease epidemic sweeping the U.S.

"Bobby Kennedy's mission to make America healthy again couldn't come at a better time," Brecka told guest host Sandra Smith.

"America is the sickest, fattest, most disease-ridden nation in the world and spends nearly $5 trillion a year on healthcare. And there are a lot of scary initiatives that are working their way through Congress right now and have worked their way to Congress in the past that are really not a service to American families, farmers, and our workers — and we're putting the needs and the interests of chemical companies before the needs of our citizens, and I think it's finally coming to an end."

Brecka – a longevity expert who helps optimize human performance – believes the COVID-19 pandemic "rattled" the cages of many around the world who, for the first time, realized the importance of taking their healthcare choices into their own hands.

At that same time, he believes Americans are growing increasingly aware of what contributes to chronic illness.

"People are becoming citizen scientists… We're actually becoming more aware of what's going on in the United States and around the world that's making us sick," he said.

Chemical companies seeking broad immunity for products that allegedly cause harm such as infertility, cancer or neurological issues is but one issue Brecka sounded the alarm on.

He also preached to viewers that food and movement are medicine, and returning to whole, unprocessed foods ranks high among the key secrets to living a longer, healthier and more fulfilling life.

"When I was a mortality researcher, we realized that the reason why most people are not living longer, healthier, happier lives — more fulfilling lives — was because of what we called modifiable risk factors – things like movement, sunlight, grounding, connection, sense of community, sense of purpose, reconnecting with nature, reconnecting with each other," he said.

"Food is medicine, movement is medicine, and I think the MAHA movement, no pun intended, is really getting this message to the American people."

Many companies have agreed to slash artifical dyes, swap seed oils for beef tallow and offer options with alternative ingredients amid the MAHA movement's calls for change.