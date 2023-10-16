LAURA INGRAHAM: Why does the Biden administration want us in another war?

FOX News host Laura Ingraham discusses the Biden administration's response to the war in Israel and how America's geopolitical rivals are taking advantage on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The momentum is clearly building toward deepening military involvement by the United States in a war against Hamas.

…

But that's just the beginning. As I mentioned earlier, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is readying 2000 American troops to deploy there and nearly 2000 more are heading to the area. Now, that would represent a major escalation of the U.S.' role, which means it's probably a good time for us to stop to think, how is this going to affect our national security interests in the United States? But thinking ahead isn't something that people like Lindsey Graham ever do much of when there's the chance to throw gasoline on a fire, he has the can and he has the match.

…

What did he say? He's poised to use military force? Someone should tell Lloyd Austin he's out of a job. Of course, it goes without saying that Hamas terrorists should be destroyed and we support Israel 100%. But let's also face facts. If history is any guide, our weak and woke Pentagon leadership could actually make matters worse. A disturbing report in today's Wall Street Journal contends that our most powerful global adversaries and enemies are already gaining power and advantage because of this situation.

The Hamas-Israel conflict is proving a boon for America's main geopolitical rivals. China, Russia and Iran have long sought to undermine the US-backed international system and are now taking advantage of America's distraction. Then these eerie words from the former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb, who speaks of a shifting and moving world order. "When the US leaves power vacuums, someone's going to fill those vacuums."