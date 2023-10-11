Fox News Poll: Voters overwhelmingly side with Israelis in ongoing conflict with Palestinians

This is one of three Fox News Polls released Wednesday. See results of Fox News' polling on border security here and the 2024 presidential race here.

In the wake of the terrorist attacks in Israel, a new Fox News survey finds American voters are four times more likely to support the Israelis than the Palestinians in the ongoing conflict.

On Saturday morning, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an extensive terrorist attack against Israel, the grisly images and accounts of which have spread worldwide.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was at war on Saturday, and the government formally declared war on Sunday after a Cabinet vote.

The Fox survey was conducted Saturday-Monday. It shows nearly 7 in 10 voters side with the Israelis (68%) in the conflict, while fewer than 2 in 10 side with the Palestinians (18%).

That 50-point margin is significantly larger than the last time the question was asked in May 2021, when voters were 35 points more likely to back Israelis (59% vs. 24%).

The increase in support for Israel comes from more Democrats now siding with the Jewish state (59% vs. 42% in 2021). Republicans (79% vs. 78%) held relatively steady in their backing of Israelis.

"The main reason for the overall increase in support for Israel is Democrats have dramatically changed their position," says Republican Daron Shaw who conducts the Fox News survey with Democrat Chris Anderson. "They've moved from +7 Israel to +34, which undoubtedly reflects revulsion over the nature of the attacks."

Palestinians get support from a quarter of Democrats (25%) and 1 in 10 Republicans (11%).

While voters of all ages back Israelis over Palestinians, there is an age gap: voters over age 65 are more likely to support Israel by a 77-point margin while those under 30 back the Israelis over the Palestinians by just 8 points.

By a wide 80-11% margin, White evangelical Christians back the Israelis.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden condemned Hamas’ attacks, making it clear that "we stand with Israel" and vowing U.S. support.

The U.S. State Department confirmed midday Wednesday that 22 Americans had been killed in the attacks with an unknown number being held hostage.

