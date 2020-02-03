Laura Ingraham: Sanders may run into trouble in more traditional, Southern states

Laura Ingraham said Monday that even though Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is predicted to have a strong showing in the Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses and other early states, he will likely face headwinds as the primary contests move south.

"The Ingraham Angle" host said that while Sanders is attracting college students and young people who are attracted to policies that promise taxpayer-funded programs and benefits, that the platform will only take him so far.

"He will attract a big crowd and a lot of enthusiastic, ski cap-wearing millennials will show up because they think everything is free because that's what they learned in college," she said.

MARK STEYN HONORS RUSH LIMBAUGH AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'I OWE HIM EVERYTHING'

"Despite those crowds, I think Trump knows that once this election moves to the heartland, once it moves down South, it is going to be very difficult for Sanders to maintain that type of momentum he has in those earlier states."

Ingraham added that although some inside President Trump's campaign orbit who prefer Sanders to become the Democratic nominee, it would be wrong to underestimate the 78-year-old Vermonter.

"He has an enormous amount of energy," she said before reiterating that the battleground states' more centrist voters may not be drawn to the democratic socialist's policy platform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The independents, are they really going to go for Sanders?" Ingraham asked. "Or are African-American voters really going to go for Sanders? I think when you look at this economy, if it remains strong and people remain pretty optimistic, it is going to be a hard sell [to promise to] shut down American businesses [and say] it's time to ratchet up the taxes and time to give all of health care over to the government. I think that will be a tougher sell."