Ingraham: As 2020 ends, reflect on 'Trump's triumphs' before Biden squanders them

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her final show of 2020 Friday by reminding viewers to reflect on the "triumphs" of President Trump's four years in office.

"Just focus on what President Trump, against incredibly strong headwinds, did for our https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/economyeconomy," she began. "Today, more than six weeks after Election Day, The New York Times, believe it or not, published a piece confirming how much Trump's policy helped our factory workers. The focus in that article was on the Carrier plant in Indianapolis."

Ingraham recalled that Trump promised in 2016 to save the jobs of the many workers at the plant after the company announced it would move its operations to Mexico.

While Trump came through on his promise, Ingraham said Carrier employees now see the impending Biden administration as cause for concern.

"With globalist Biden in the wings, they now have a foreboding feeling about what the future will hold. Some think they are stockpiling equipment to close later. They believe that Carrier management will dust off the old plan to move the factory's 1,050 jobs," said Ingraham.

The host predicted the incoming president "will be a passive manager of our decline as we outsource not just jobs but the entire future.

"If Joe Biden didn't want to lose to China, he shouldn't have signaled he had every intention to trash the Trump agenda ... with Trump out of the way, the winner is China. In this scenario the rich international conglomerates will get richer. Wall Street will get richer to as they engage in global arbitrage without a wit of concern when entire industries are dismanted and shipped overseas. Isn't globalization wonderful?"

As Trump leaves office, Ingraham said, the 45th president has "left Biden with vaccines and an economy that is set to boom. If that boom doesn't happen, we are all going to know who is to blame."

"But we know how the media operates," she concluded. "Highlight any and all developments that could have a negative impact on the president, and bury the good news that revealed just how difficult life would become for regular working people once again under Biden.

"We will be Building Back Better all right. But unfortunately it will be happening in China. Not here."