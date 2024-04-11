'The View' hosts react to OJ Simpson's death: 'Injustice' he wasn't convicted of murder

"The View" co-hosts reacted to OJ Simpson's death on Thursday just minutes after the news broke and said there was a great sense of "injustice" that he wasn't convicted of murder.

"Who doesn’t remember the trial of the century? You know, I mean, it was an 11-month-long trial. And the Bronco, and I think its one of those questions, where were you at when OJ was in that Bronco?" Hostin said, referring to the infamous slow-speed "White Bronco" chase as Simpson was pursued by police in a car driven by Al Cowlings.

Simpson died from prostate cancer on Wednesday at the age of 76, his family announced.

"I remember it and I also remember feeling a great sense of injustice happened, and it’s one of the reasons I became a prosecutor, because I remember watching Chris Darden and I remember watching Marcia Clark. I remember watching the late great Johnnie Cochran and just the masterful job that I thought everyone did," Hostin continued.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin what the "tragedy" for her was and Hostin responded with, "the injustice."

"The criminal trial, the fact that he was not found guilty. But he was found liable later, civilly," she continued.

Behar chimed in and said, "Like Trump was found liable for rape."

"Everything goes back to Trump," Hostin quipped.

"Until he's gone, I will not rest," Behar said, as Hostin noted Trump was found liable for sexual assault.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, the youngest at the table, said she remembered it consuming public consciousness.

"My only thought is I hope it gives some peace to the family of the victims. They did win the civil suit after the fact, because I agree, I think it was a miscarriage of justice, but that doesn’t make up for it. So I hope it helps them to find some peace," Farah Griffin said.

Simpson's arrest for the brutal murders of Nicole Brown SImpson and Ron Goldman in 1994 set off the "Trial of the Century" in Los Angeles that culminated in his acquittal in 1995. The closely watched case delved into such topics as racism, domestic abuse, police misconduct, and celebrity double standards, and it is widely seen as a turning point in modern news coverage.

Despite the heavy evidence against him, Simpson always maintained his innocence. His acquittal remains one of the most controversial trial verdicts in American history and continues to generate debate 30 years later.

After Simpson was found not guilty, the Goldman and Brown families sued Simpson in civil court, alleging wrongful death.

The civil trial began in October 1996 and Simpson was later found to be responsible for the deaths.

