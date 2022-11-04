Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president

Ingraham highlights the Dems 'implicit threat' towards Republicans

Laura Ingraham highlights the warning that Democrats are spouting as Republican popularity surges before midterms ’The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham explains how if the Republican candidates win, Biden and the Democrats won't recognize them as "legitimate leaders" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: MR. PRESIDENT, STOP INSULTING US WITH YOUR TONE-DEAF IDEALS

LAURA INGRAHAM:  How do you intend to confront them, Mr. President? By surveilling them or hounding them, trying to get them fired. Canceled? I thought you were a public servant, not the public's master. Bottom line, I can't think of anything more irresponsible than a president who tells the world that America is a democracy only if his party wins. But that's exactly what the White House has been doing consistently, really, since he was sworn into office. Last night was embarrassing for both the president and our country. No policy, no effort to bring the country together. Just fury and personal invective toward Republicans. 

Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, whose skepticism of the 2020 presidential election's outcome has led to advocacy for more rigorous election security measures.

Presumably then if the Democrats lose and if folks like Kari Lake, Tudor Dixon, Tiffany Smiley, Don Bolduc are elected, well Biden will not recognize them as legitimate leaders. If certain governors or senators are destructive and corrosive, as he said, and is essentially, you know, they're all enemies of democracy. Then why would Democrats ever even cooperate with them? 

