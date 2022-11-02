Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Mr. President, stop insulting us with your tone-deaf ideals

Laura Ingraham implores the Biden administration to focus on what matters to Americans

All year, the 'Angle' has emphasized a single theme: No American and no state left behind.

Laura Ingraham dissects how Democratic policies are a "threat" to Americans and how President Biden's Union Station speech wasn't worth anyone's time Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Dissecting Biden's speech on democracy tonight — it's not worth our time or yours. The riot on January 6 was dangerous and tragic, but Americans are smart enough to understand the real threats to democracy are coming from the left. Without our First Amendment, our democracy is not going to survive, yet we know now that Biden and his intel services conspired with Big Tech to censor opposing political views. Now, how is that honoring cherished norms? And how is it living up to our democratic ideals to use the most toxic and the most vicious smears as political weapons?

LAURA INGRAHAM: SHOULD THERE BE AMNESTY FOR OFFICIALS WHO MADE ‘DISASTROUS’ COVID DECISIONS?

U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan and senior aide Steve Ricchetti, holds a meeting on infrastructure with labor and business leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2021.  (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

And how is their plan to pack the court or abolish the Electoral College going to protect democracy? And for that matter, how exactly does Biden's draining our emergency petroleum reserves for political gain — how does that qualify as advancing democracy? And how is it democratic to retain and then abuse emergency powers long after the pandemic threat is over? Biden might not have had that weird red lighting behind him as he did in that bizarre Independence Hall speech back in September, but the reaction from America will be the same: disgust and disbelief. Mr. President, stop insulting us with your tone-deaf, cynical appeals. For once, focus on the issues that matter to us. 

