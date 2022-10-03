Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’

A NBC/Telemundo poll found Latinos trust Republicans to better handle crime and the economy

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Former Democrat Latino voters tell MSNBC why they're now voting Republican Video

Latino voters told MSNBC they were voting Republican this November because they valued God, family and country.

Latino voters in border states told MSNBC they were moving away from the Democratic Party this November, with some saying they identified more with the values of the Republican Party.

On "Jose Diaz-Balart Reports," the journalist spoke with Latinos in Arizona and Texas to highlight the shift heading into the midterm elections. One Texas voter told the former Telemundo anchor that the party "has changed a lot" and she now identifies more with the Republican Party's values. 

"We're for God, country, family and hard work," Maria Batres told the MSNBC host.

Latino voters in border states tell MSNBC they identify more with the Republican Party.

Latino voters in border states tell MSNBC they identify more with the Republican Party. (MSNBC/screengrab)

REV. AL SHARPTON SAYS DEMOCRATS AREN'T ‘CONNECTING’ WITH BLACK. LATINO VOTERS

Fellow Texas voter Jose Arreola told the network that he also became a Republican because he was most concerned about immigration and "beefing up border security."

"The fact of the matter is, we don't feel safe anymore," the Texan told MSNBC. 

A new Quinnipiac poll of Texas voters published last week named the Texas-Mexico border as the most "urgent" issue in Texas, with 36% of Hispanic voters ranking it their top concern.

Diaz-Balart also spoke with an Arizona Democrat who was disaffected by her party because she felt like they hadn't fought hard enough to secure abortion and voting rights. She told MSNBC that she felt taken advantage of by the Democrat Party and expressed doubts about who she'd vote for this November.

Congresswoman Mayra Flores, R-Texas, tells Fox News Digital that the beliefs and concerns of Hispanic voters do not align with the Democratic Party.

Congresswoman Mayra Flores, R-Texas, tells Fox News Digital that the beliefs and concerns of Hispanic voters do not align with the Democratic Party. (Fox News Digital )

MSNBC SOUNDS ALARM ON HISPANICS FLEEING DEMOCRATIC PARTY: ‘WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?'

However, MSNBC found that Latinos, like the rest of the electorate, were most concerned about inflation.

"But our [NBC/Telemundo] poll found the top issue for Latinos was cost of living," Diaz-Balart revealed.

In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump give a thumbs up to the cheering crowd after a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in Phoenix.

In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump give a thumbs up to the cheering crowd after a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

That poll also found abortion ranked 7th place in the list of priorities for Latino voters, trailing behind "threats to democracy," "jobs and the economy" and "immigration and the situation at the border."

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.