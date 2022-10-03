Rev. Al Sharpton says Democrats aren't 'connecting' with Black, Latino voters

MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that Democrats are having a hard time "connecting" and that former President Donald Trump and abortion were the only reasons they were "in the game."

"The question is are Democrats doing what it makes to keep those who have loyally voted Republican, are Democratic voting Democratic because right now, you have people of color breaking away from the Democratic Party and you have white college educated suburban voters breaking away from Republicans, so it’s creating a real flux," "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough said.

Sharpton said the concern among the Congressional Black Caucus was about how they're connecting the "base to the message."

"The Democratic Party and President Biden does have some things they could be using that they’ve done that has benefited clearly Black and Latinos, but it’s not connecting. So you’re seeing this as the polls indicate, Latinos and Black men go the other way because they’re not getting their message to the ground in the way they should," Sharpton said.

"And I think that that is the challenge they have in these last four or five weeks, clearly the thing that is making this competitive is the Supreme Court decision on women’s right to choose and the fact that Donald Trump won’t leave the stage. Those are the only things that’s really helping the Democrats stay in the game. They must connect the message to those that would be energized. At this point, that has not happened. I think coming out of the caucus, we can, they are trying to make that connection," he continued.

Scarborough said that Democrats are "really fighting history" in this election.

He said earlier in the segment that it "doesn't look like" abortion, "Republican radicalism" and the Jan. 6 hearings will be enough for the Democratic Party to "bend history."

Politico's Jonathan Lemire said the odds were "against" Democrats but that abortion and multiple other factors are why the Senate is in "play."

"Democrats feel like they’ve got a fighting chance. It’s going to come down to a handful of races," Lemire said.

President Biden ramped up anti-"MAGA Republican" language ahead of the midterms and described "MAGA Republicans" as major threats to democracy in multiple speeches.

Control of the Senate will come down to 11 races in November as Republicans need a net gain of just one seat to reclaim the majority.